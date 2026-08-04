Philipp Architekten: No. 13 Among Germany’s Top Studios

Philipp Architekten GmbH

Philipp Architekten is a multi-award-winning architecture and interior design practice with studios in Waldenburg (Germany), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), and Zurich (Switzerland). Led by Anna Philipp — the eleventh generation of a long family building dynasty — the firm specializes in exclusive residential architecture, heritage restoration, and bespoke interior design. Philipp Architekten is the originator of the Collectible Architecture concept — a pioneering philosophy that treats buildings as unique, collectible works of art defined by the highest standards of craftsmanship, artistic vision, and material excellence.

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