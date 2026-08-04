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Philipp Architekten GmbH Schlossstrasse 16 74638 Waldenburg, Deutschland http://www.philipparchitekten.de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Nina Kochendörfer 0791759925
Logo der Firma Philipp Architekten GmbH

Philipp Architekten: No. 13 Among Germany’s Top Studios

Architizer Recognizes Anna Philipp’s Team and the Studio’s Design Quality in a National Context

(lifePR) (Waldenburg, )
Some awards celebrate a single project. This one celebrates a design attitude: Architizer has named Philipp Architekten one of the 30 best architecture offices in Germany, with Anna Philipp’s studio ranking No. 13. Architizer is one of the most influential digital platforms in the architecture world, with an international community of architects and decision-makers as well as the renowned A+Awards, reaching around 400 million people worldwide — a sphere in which the selection of a country’s leading studios becomes a true benchmark for quality.

What is being recognized is the studio — and with it the design principle of Collectible Architecture, which Anna Philipp and her team stand for. Collectible Architecture transfers the idea of collectible design objects to entire buildings: architecture is understood as an individually curated work of art with long-term cultural and material value, not as an interchangeable standard solution. Each project is created as a bespoke one-off — reduced in form, clear in attitude, and shaped by a precise sensitivity to proportion, light, and carefully selected materials.

At Philipp Architekten, this goes hand in hand with a holistic design approach: architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture are conceived from the outset as one interconnected work. This results in spatial compositions in which buildings, interiors, and outdoor spaces form a coherent whole — distinctive in expression and designed to endure far beyond their immediate use. Each project follows a clear inner logic and is conceived as a lasting statement that deliberately resists short-lived trends and rapid interchangeability — architecture as a collectible singular work, with the clear ambition to remain when much else has long been forgotten.

Being included once again among the 30 best architecture offices in Germany makes this attitude clearly visible within the current architectural discourse and at the same time places it in an international context. The team across all three Philipp Architekten studios celebrated this success with great joy.

Philipp Architekten GmbH

Philipp Architekten is a multi-award-winning architecture and interior design practice with studios in Waldenburg (Germany), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), and Zurich (Switzerland). Led by Anna Philipp — the eleventh generation of a long family building dynasty — the firm specializes in exclusive residential architecture, heritage restoration, and bespoke interior design. Philipp Architekten is the originator of the Collectible Architecture concept — a pioneering philosophy that treats buildings as unique, collectible works of art defined by the highest standards of craftsmanship, artistic vision, and material excellence.

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.