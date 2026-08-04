Philipp Architekten: No. 13 Among Germany’s Top Studios
Architizer Recognizes Anna Philipp’s Team and the Studio’s Design Quality in a National Context
What is being recognized is the studio — and with it the design principle of Collectible Architecture, which Anna Philipp and her team stand for. Collectible Architecture transfers the idea of collectible design objects to entire buildings: architecture is understood as an individually curated work of art with long-term cultural and material value, not as an interchangeable standard solution. Each project is created as a bespoke one-off — reduced in form, clear in attitude, and shaped by a precise sensitivity to proportion, light, and carefully selected materials.
At Philipp Architekten, this goes hand in hand with a holistic design approach: architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture are conceived from the outset as one interconnected work. This results in spatial compositions in which buildings, interiors, and outdoor spaces form a coherent whole — distinctive in expression and designed to endure far beyond their immediate use. Each project follows a clear inner logic and is conceived as a lasting statement that deliberately resists short-lived trends and rapid interchangeability — architecture as a collectible singular work, with the clear ambition to remain when much else has long been forgotten.
Being included once again among the 30 best architecture offices in Germany makes this attitude clearly visible within the current architectural discourse and at the same time places it in an international context. The team across all three Philipp Architekten studios celebrated this success with great joy.