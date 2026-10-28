New Podcast with Anna Philipp: Nothing Is More Sustainable Than Beauty
Musterländ, the business podcast of Südwest Presse, was our guest at Schloss Waldenburg. In the interview, Anna Philipp explains why beauty is the most sustainable way to build.
Today, sustainability is mostly measured in numbers: in energy balances, certifications and the origin of materials. We consider all of this important. Yet it overlooks the decisive factor: whether a building endures, and whether it will still be valued, wanted and meaningful decades from now. An unloved building is demolished, however good its figures, and all the embodied energy it contains is lost with it. A building that moves people, on the other hand, is cared for, inherited and still defended generations later. No one demolishes what they love. Beauty is the only argument for permanence that needs no regulation.
That is why, for us, longevity begins long before the first material is chosen. It begins with proportion and with light, with the patience to draw a line until it is right, and with craftsmanship that makes a building worth keeping. Building beautifully is not a luxury. It is the most responsible way to build that we know.
We call this approach Collectible Architecture. We design every house as a singular work of lasting cultural value, a curated Gesamtkunstwerk of architecture, interior and landscape. Our houses are meant to be cherished, not merely used. From our offices in Waldenburg, Frankfurt and Zurich, we work across the German-speaking world and internationally.
You can listen to the full episode here in German.