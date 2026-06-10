“Beauty is not an ingredient” — architect Anna Philipp on what makes spaces unforgettable

Philipp Architekten GmbH

About Anna Philipp and Philipp Architekten:

Anna Philipp is the founder and Creative Director of Philipp Architekten, with offices in Waldenburg, Frankfurt and Zurich. The practice stands for precise, sensorially experiential architecture. With a clear design philosophy, Philipp Architekten combines craftsmanship of the highest order with a profound understanding of space, materiality and atmosphere.

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