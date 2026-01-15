Kontakt
revolt 5-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 1x USB-A 20 Watt QC 1x USB-C 20 Watt PD

Geordnetes Laden für bis zu sieben Geräte – ohne Kabelgewirr

(Buggingen, )
Bis zu sieben Geräte gleichzeitig laden – für aufgeräumte Arbeitsflächen: Die fünffach Steckdosenleiste mit integrierter Kabelbox von revolt schützt Steckdosen und Steckerverbindungen vor Staub und verhindert Kabelchaos. Das Gerät verfügt über zwei USB-Anschlüsse – einen USB-A-Port mit 20 Watt Quick Charge und einen USB-C-Port mit 20 Watt Power Delivery. Die maximale Stromstärke beträgt 16 Ampere. Das Stromkabel hat eine Länge von 1,5 Metern.
  • Mit 5 Schutzkontakt-Steckdosen
  • Kabelbox hält Steckdosen und Steckerverbindungen staubfrei
  • 2 USB-Anschlüsse: Typ A und Typ C
  • Maximale Stromstärke: bis 16 A
  • 1,5 m langes Stromkabel
Stromversorgung für bis zu sieben Geräte: Die Mehrfach-Steckdose in einer Kabelbox von revolt versorgt bis zu sieben Geräte wie Computer, Drucker oder Smartphones gleichzeitig mit Strom. Zwei USB-Anschlüsse ermöglichen das direkte Aufladen von USB-Geräten.

Staubschutz durch geschlossene Kabelbox: Die Steckdosen befinden sich in einer Kabelbox, die Steckplätze und Steckerverbindungen vor Staub schützt und das Kabelchaos beendet.
  • Leiste mit 5 Schutzkontakt-Steckdosen
  • 2 USB-Anschlüsse: 1x Typ C, 1x Typ A
  • In Kabelbox: hält Steckdosen und Steckerverbindungen staubfrei
  • Maximale Belastbarkeit: 3.680 Watt
  • Maximale Stromstärke: 16 A (bei 230 Volt)
  • USB-A- oder USB-C-Output: 5.0V DC 3.0A 15.0 Watt max.. 9.0V DC 2.22A 20.0 Watt max., 12.0V DC 1.67A 20.0 Watt max.
  • Gesamt-Output USB-A und-C Output 5.0V DC 3.4 A 17 Watt max
  • Mit Ein-/Aus-Schalter und Überspannungsschutz
  • Farbe: weiß
  • Länge Stromkabel: 1,5 m
  • Stromversorgung: 230 Volt (Euro-Stecker)
  • Maße: 31, 6 x 15,5 x 14,5 cm, Gewicht: 1,26 kg
  • 5-fach Steckdosenleiste inklusive deutscher Anleitung
Die revolt 5-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 1x USB-A 20W QC und 1x USB-C 20 Watt PD ist ab sofort bei pearl.de unter der Bestellnummer ZX-8676-625 zum Preis von 30,99 EUR erhältlich. Das Produkt ist auch bei emall.com_Schweiz verfügbar.

Variante in schwarz:
revolt 6-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 3x USB-A 20W QC, 1x USB-C 20 Watt PD

Die revolt 6-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 3x USB-A 20 Watt QC und 1x USB-C 20 Watt  PD ist ab sofort bei pearl.de unter der Bestellnummer ZX-8675-625 zum Preis von 29,99 EUR erhältlich. Das Produkt ist auch bei emall.com_Schweiz verfügbar.

PEARL GmbH, PEARL-Str. 1-3, 79426 Buggingen

PEARL GmbH

Die PEARL GmbH aus Baden-Württemberg ist ein inhabergeführtes Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Buggingen und international in über sieben Ländern aktiv. Der Schwerpunkt des 1989 gegründeten Unternehmens ist der Distanzhandel von Hightech-, Elektronik-, Lifestyle- und Haushaltsprodukten. Mit über 23 Millionen Kundinnen und Kunden und mehr als 20.000 Produkten zählt PEARL zu den größten Versandhandelsunternehmen Europas. Den Erfolg unseres Unternehmens verdanken wir unseren Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sowie mehr als 35 Jahren Erfahrung im Versand- und Onlinehandel.

Mit mehreren Millionen gedruckten Katalogen pro Jahr, einer täglichen Versandkapazität von über 110.000 Paketen – allein in Deutschland – und Dependancen in der Schweiz, Frankreich und Polen gehört PEARL zu den größten Versandhäusern für Innovationen und Neuheiten aus dem Technologie-Bereich. Große Versandlager und Spezial-Versandzentren in Baden-Württemberg, Hessen und Niedersachsen ermöglichen eine sehr schnelle Belieferung der Kunden. Sechs Logistikzentren garantieren höchste Warenverfügbarkeit.

Shops und Outlets in vielen europäischen Großstädten sowie der europaweit reichweitenstarke Teleshopping-Sender Pearl.tv ergänzen die globale Marktstrategie.

Das Sortiment von PEARL umfasst über 100 bekannte Exklusivmarken wie z.B. auvisio, Rosenstein & Söhne, Luminea, Sichler Haushaltsgeräte, simvalley MOBILE und ELESION. Darunter befinden sich zahlreiche Produkte aus den Bereichen Smart Home, Haushalt, Unterhaltungselektronik, Wellness, Lifestyle, Werkzeuge, PKW- und Handyzubehör sowie Hobby-, Freizeit- und Funprodukte.

Die PEARL GmbH nimmt starken Einfluss auf die Neuentwicklung und kontinuierliche Optimierung der Produkte (www.pearl.de).

