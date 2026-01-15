revolt 5-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 1x USB-A 20 Watt QC 1x USB-C 20 Watt PD

PEARL GmbH

Die PEARL GmbH aus Baden-Württemberg ist ein inhabergeführtes Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Buggingen und international in über sieben Ländern aktiv. Der Schwerpunkt des 1989 gegründeten Unternehmens ist der Distanzhandel von Hightech-, Elektronik-, Lifestyle- und Haushaltsprodukten. Mit über 23 Millionen Kundinnen und Kunden und mehr als 20.000 Produkten zählt PEARL zu den größten Versandhandelsunternehmen Europas. Den Erfolg unseres Unternehmens verdanken wir unseren Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sowie mehr als 35 Jahren Erfahrung im Versand- und Onlinehandel.



Mit mehreren Millionen gedruckten Katalogen pro Jahr, einer täglichen Versandkapazität von über 110.000 Paketen – allein in Deutschland – und Dependancen in der Schweiz, Frankreich und Polen gehört PEARL zu den größten Versandhäusern für Innovationen und Neuheiten aus dem Technologie-Bereich. Große Versandlager und Spezial-Versandzentren in Baden-Württemberg, Hessen und Niedersachsen ermöglichen eine sehr schnelle Belieferung der Kunden. Sechs Logistikzentren garantieren höchste Warenverfügbarkeit.



Shops und Outlets in vielen europäischen Großstädten sowie der europaweit reichweitenstarke Teleshopping-Sender Pearl.tv ergänzen die globale Marktstrategie.



Das Sortiment von PEARL umfasst über 100 bekannte Exklusivmarken wie z.B. auvisio, Rosenstein & Söhne, Luminea, Sichler Haushaltsgeräte, simvalley MOBILE und ELESION. Darunter befinden sich zahlreiche Produkte aus den Bereichen Smart Home, Haushalt, Unterhaltungselektronik, Wellness, Lifestyle, Werkzeuge, PKW- und Handyzubehör sowie Hobby-, Freizeit- und Funprodukte.



Die PEARL GmbH nimmt starken Einfluss auf die Neuentwicklung und kontinuierliche Optimierung der Produkte (www.pearl.de).

