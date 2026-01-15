revolt 5-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 1x USB-A 20 Watt QC 1x USB-C 20 Watt PD

- Mit 5 Schutzkontakt-Steckdosen
Staubschutz durch geschlossene Kabelbox: Die Steckdosen befinden sich in einer Kabelbox, die Steckplätze und Steckerverbindungen vor Staub schützt und das Kabelchaos beendet.
- Leiste mit 5 Schutzkontakt-Steckdosen
- 2 USB-Anschlüsse: 1x Typ C, 1x Typ A
- In Kabelbox: hält Steckdosen und Steckerverbindungen staubfrei
- Maximale Belastbarkeit: 3.680 Watt
- Maximale Stromstärke: 16 A (bei 230 Volt)
- USB-A- oder USB-C-Output: 5.0V DC 3.0A 15.0 Watt max.. 9.0V DC 2.22A 20.0 Watt max., 12.0V DC 1.67A 20.0 Watt max.
- Gesamt-Output USB-A und-C Output 5.0V DC 3.4 A 17 Watt max
- Mit Ein-/Aus-Schalter und Überspannungsschutz
- Farbe: weiß
- Länge Stromkabel: 1,5 m
- Stromversorgung: 230 Volt (Euro-Stecker)
- Maße: 31, 6 x 15,5 x 14,5 cm, Gewicht: 1,26 kg
- 5-fach Steckdosenleiste inklusive deutscher Anleitung
Variante in schwarz:
revolt 6-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 3x USB-A 20W QC, 1x USB-C 20 Watt PD
Die revolt 6-fach Steckdosenleiste mit Kabelbox, 3x USB-A 20 Watt QC und 1x USB-C 20 Watt PD ist ab sofort bei pearl.de unter der Bestellnummer ZX-8675-625 zum Preis von 29,99 EUR erhältlich. Das Produkt ist auch bei emall.com_Schweiz verfügbar.
