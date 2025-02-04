A Journey to Leipzig

In March 2025, Oper Leipzig presents, a comic opera by Gioachino Rossini. This is a work that captivates with its virtuoso vocal writing and zesty humour. Daisy Evans' lively and colourful production premieres at the Opera House on 15 March. Matthias Foremny conducts the Gewandhausorchester.Another Opera House highlight follows on 22 March with the revival of Richard Strauss's thrilling, based on Oscar Wilde's play of the same name. Dara Hobbs takes on the title role in this production by Aron Stiehl, with sets by the legendary rosalie. Younger audiences can look forward to »Gold«, an imaginative fairytale opera for children, which returns to the programme on 26 March. Nora Steuerwald sings and acts, accompanied by Sebastian Linz on percussion.On 29 March, the Musikalische Komödie will host the premiere of one of the world's most popular musicals:. This compelling work by Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of Argentina's first lady, Eva Perón, and captivates audiences with unforgettable melodies such as »Don't Cry for Me Argentina«. Olivia Delauré stars in the title role, with Cusch Jung (»Fiddler on the Roof«) directing.often reveal extraordinary or previously unknown sides of the ensembles. Those interested in the evolution of the Leipzig Ballet and the first choreographic works of the company's young choreographers shouldn't misson 5 March. A musical highlight by the orchestra of the Musikalische Komödie is »Nachhall im Museum« (Reverb in the Museum), which will take place on 5 March, once again at the Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts. Surprises can be experienced at the exclusive luxury trash show »Quick & Dirty« on International Women's Day, 8 March. As part of the book fair and the »Leipzig liest« reading festival, Intendant Tobias Wolff will be presenting the new bookon 28 March, together with editor Kevin Clarke, director of the Operetta Research Centre Amsterdam.All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.