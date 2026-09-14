Turbo Boost for Construction and Commercial Sectors: Opel Vivaro Flatbed Now Available with 2.2-Litre Diesel Engine

Powerful combination: Practical Vivaro flatbed powered for the first time by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine with 110 kW (150 hp) and 370 Newton metres of torque

IAA Transportation 2026: Opel is showcasing extensive LCV portfolio at the Stellantis Pro One booth C41 in hall 13 at the Hanover Messe until September 20

Theis the all-rounder among light commercial vehicles with the Blitz emblem. Whether as a panel van, crew cab or platform chassis – this best-seller offers the right solutions for virtually all commercial requirements of fleets both large and small. And now Opel is further extending its offer: for the first time, theis available with a powerful 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Anyone wishing to see the newcomer up close can do so at thein Hanover, which starts today. Opel will present the Vivaro flatbed along with many other LCVs and solutions for almost every application at the joint Stellantis Pro One booth C41 in hall 13 until September 20.The Opel Vivaro flatbed demonstrates how this commercial all-rounder can be equipped to meet specific requirements in everyday working life. This body variant is the ideal choice for municipal depots, landscaping companies and anyone who needs to transport larger tools on an open load area. The load area is accessible from three sides and thus allows for easy loading and unloading of a wide variety of materials, making the Vivaro a reliable partner for demanding tasks.Operational capability is enhanced by the new powertrain combination now available on the Vivaro flatbed. The 110 kW (150 hp) 2.2-litre turbo diesel combines efficiency and economy with exemplary performance figures. With a maximum torque of 370 Newton metres, it delivers exceptional pull-through power, enabling drivers of the Vivaro flatbed to get off to a brisk start even with a fully loaded load area. The engine is paired here with a six-speed manual gearbox. And for all who want to drive locally emissions-free as part of their daily work routine, Opel also offers the Vivaro platform chassis as the Vivaro Electric, featuring a 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor, 270 Newton metres of torque and a choice of either a 42 kWh or 69 kWh battery (usable capacity in each case).As well as the Vivaro, IAA Transportation visitors will also be able to see Opel’s other commercial vehicles up close over the next few days – from big to small. The biggest in the range is the Opel Movano with a crew cab and space for up to 7 people. With the, the manufacturer is showing a compact panel van featuring car-like design and specifications. And the, measuring just 2.41 metres in length and a mere 1.39 metres in width (excluding wing mirrors), offers a particularly manoeuvrable solution for delivery services which can be driven by trainees and young people aged 15and above in Germany.The IAA Transportation opens daily from 9.00 CEST to 18.00 CEST. On the final day, Sunday, September 20, visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about the various Opel models, bodywork solutions, and powertrain options until 16.00 CEST.