Topping-out Ceremony for New Opel Global Headquarters and Stellantis Germany Headquarters in Rüsselsheim

A milestone for the grEEn-campus: The structural work on the administration building is largely complete

Joint project: Opel and Stellantis Germany together with VGP are realising a modern campus for work, research and innovation on 114,000 square metres

Forward-looking: Focus on flexible working environment and a sustainable building concept utilising energy from photovoltaic and geothermal sources

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Opel, Stellantis Germany and VGP are jointly celebrating the topping-out ceremony for the grEEn-campus in Rüsselsheim. The new global Opel headquarters and Stellantis Germany headquarters, which will enable modern, flexible working in a sustainable environment in the future, are currently being built on the site on Mainzer Straße. With the topping-out ceremony, the structural work on the central parts of the buildings is largely complete; interior fit-out is now beginning in stages. The project remains on schedule, with construction work due to be completed in the second half of 2027.“With today’s topping-out ceremony, we are celebrating the fact that our grEEn-campus is continuing to take shape. Here, we are creating a modern and sustainable working environment that focusses on the needs of our employees and offers space for collaboration, creativity and innovation,” said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel & Vauxhall and Managing Director of Stellantis Germany. “This investment sends a strong signal about the future of our site. With the grEEn-campus, we are implementing a key element of our ‘Future Plan Germany’ and strengthening Rüsselsheim as a modern centre for development and innovation.”“With the grEEn-campus, we are sustainably developing a historic industrial site and transforming it into a new, future-proof use,” said Jan Van Geet, CEO of the VGP Group. “The topping-out ceremony marks an important milestone in this process. Together with Opel, Stellantis Germany and the city of Rüsselsheim, we are creating space for research, innovation and modern working environments.”Patrick Burghardt, Lord Mayor of Rüsselsheim am Main, said: “With the grEEn-campus, the transformation of the historic Opel site is becoming visible step by step. At a time of far-reaching changes in the automotive industry, such investments send an important signal for Rüsselsheim as a business location. The grEEn-campus represents a strong commitment to the city’s sustainable development and demonstrates its potential for innovation, high-quality jobs and economic strength.”Opel, Stellantis Germany and VGP are jointly developing the grEEn-campus on a plot area of 114,000 square metres. It comprises an administration building with about 23,000 square metres, a research and development building with a design centre on about 36,000 square metres and a car park with about 55,000 square metres.The headquarters of Opel and Stellantis Germany are located in the administrative building. Over the coming months, state-of-the-art workspaces will be created there, designed to support flexible working and teamwork – just as will be the case in future in the research and development building and the design centre, where, amongst other things, all Opel models will be designed and engineered.DGNB certification in gold, which is awarded to particularly sustainable buildings, is sought for the entire campus. VGP, Opel and Stellantis place a special focus on reducing COemissions in design (embodied carbon) and on sustainable building materials ensuring a pleasant interior atmosphere.The power supply of the campus is provided by a photovoltaic system, which is integrated into a green roof. This contributes to biodiversity, ensures a pleasant microclimate and supports the cooling of the buildings. The energy concept is complemented by a geothermal system. It is located underneath the future car park and is one of the largest of its kind in Germany. The system absorbs heat from the ground and stores it. In conjunction with highly efficient heat pumps, the stored energy is used for heating and cooling all year round – largely powered by the electricity generated by the on-site photovoltaic systems.The grEEn-campus, the new global headquarters of Opel and the headquarters of Stellantis Germany, is a flagship project within the ‘Made for Germany’ initiative. It will further strengthen the surrounding region, and indeed Germany as a whole, as a business location. ‘Made for Germany’ brings together leading companies and investors from across industries, united in their commitment to a strong, successful, and future-proof economy in Germany.