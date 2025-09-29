Three-Way Battle for the Title in the Season Finale of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’

Sixth round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup at the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg

Dutchman Fabian Kamermans celebrates first victory in the Opel Corsa Rally Electric

Alex Español increases lead over Tom Heindrichs

Fabian Kamermans secured his first victory in theat the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg with a dominant performance and thanks to a perfect tyre choice. After twelve special stages over around 108 kilometres, the Dutchman and his co-driver Stefan Müller were 11.1 seconds ahead of the German duo of Kilian Nierenz and Milena Raithel. The Bavarians, for their part, pipped Spaniards Alex "Sito" Español and Borja Odriozola by a mere 1.7 seconds. Español thus increased its lead in the overall standings over the Belgian Tom Heindrichs by eight points. The brother of World Rally Champion Thierry Neuville and his co-driver Jonas Schmitz finished fourth in the asphalt rally around Lübbecke.At the season finale from October 16 to 19 as part of the Central European Rally, which is part of the World Rally Championship, three drivers still have a chance of winning the title: Español leads Heindrichs by twelve points, while Nierenz is 29 points behind and has to hope that his rivals are off the pace. At the World Championship round around Passau, a maximum of 35 points are still up for grabs.A preliminary decision for victory at the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, which is part of the German Rally Championship, was already made in the third special stage on Friday evening. As the only ones in the field, Kamermans/Müller had the right nose and put their Opel Corsa Rally Electric on rain tyres. Promptly, it began to rain immediately before the start of the stage, whereupon the Dutch duo built a significant lead of 18.6 seconds.But even after that, Kamermans did not merely manage his lead but consolidated his advantage with three more special stage best times. “The first win feels great. Of course, the perfect tyre choice on Friday evening played into our hands. It was clear that we had to keep our concentration and still continue to attack. In the second stage on Saturday morning, we had a real moment of shock, but then we approached the rest of the rally as if it had only just begun. That was the key to this victory. To win here after the last rally, in which pretty much everything went wrong, is just great," said Kamermans.Even though his title chances are likely to be only mathematical in nature, Kilian Nierenz was highly satisfied with second place, the fourth podium finish this season: “We started the rally perfectly with two best times. The rain on Friday evening surprised us as much as everyone except Fabi. He was simply smarter there. On the second day I made a few mistakes, so we are all the more happy about this second place. It was close, it was exciting, and it was a lot of fun again. Our goal now is to secure third place overall at the finale."Third-placed Alex Español set three stage best times, including those in the final Power Stage, and was pleased with the increased lead in the overall standings: “Like most others, we made the wrong tyre call on Friday evening. So the plan for the second day was clear: full attack, take as many points as possible. That worked out great, and the fact that we were able to win the Power Stage at the end and take the five bonus points gave us a little more breathing space in the standings. Nevertheless, we will go into the Central European Rally fully focused, as we have done in all previous rallies. Because that's the only way you can win the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup."As part of the development program, Opel racing legend Volker Strycek once again piloted the new 207 kW (281) hpas the lead vehicle over the special stages of the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg. The electric powerhouse is the first rally car being developed according to the FIA eRally5 regulations, which come into force in 2026.For the second time after the 2024 Mont-Blanc Morzine Rally, Dr. Gerd Ennser took part in a Cup race. Alternating with his son Fabian, the ADAC sports president drove an Opel Corsa Rally Electric as a preceding vehicle and enjoyed the experience: "The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is unique. For the ADAC, it is important that electrification in motorsport progresses. I've been a big rally fan since I was young and always thrilled when I have the opportunity to be active in a rally car myself. I'm not as competitive as the boys anymore – but it's still a lot of fun!"First and foremost, fun will also be the focus of a prominent guest driver in three weeks. As part of the season finale of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, Fabian Vettel (26) will make his rally debut. The brother of four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will share the Corsa Rally Electric with experienced co-driver Gino Kruhs at the Central European Rally.1. Español 172 points2. Heindrichs 160 points3. Nierenz 143 points4. Kamermans 121 points5. Lemke 109 points6. Neulinger 88 points7. Wittenbeck 71 points8. Rott 63 points9. Jungnickel 57 points10. Eertmans 52 points11. Steitz 42 points