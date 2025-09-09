The Title Race Heats Up in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’

Fifth round of the 2025 Cup: Tom Heindrichs claims his third victory of the season at the Mont-Blanc Morzine Rally, closing in on leader Español

Long-awaited success: First podium finish of the season for Anthony Rott

Tom Heindrichs is the man in form in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’. With his third straight victory and a commanding performance at the Mont-Blanc Morzine Rally, the brother of World Rally Champion Thierry Neuville in thehas cut the gap at the top of the world's first electric rally one-make cup to just four points behind Spaniard Alex ‘Sito’ Español. In sixth place at the Mont-Blanc Rally, overall third-placed Kilian Nierenz slipped slightly in the overall standings. Austrian Marcel Neulinger initially celebrated his first podium finish in the Opel Corsa Rally Electric around Morzine but after a post-race technical inspection, the vehicle was found to have insufficient ground clearance. The stewards handed him a 30-second penalty, dropping him back and Frenchman Anthony Rott unexpectedly moved up to the podium, which he thought he had missed by just four tenths of a second against Neulinger at the finish line.From the very first stage, Heindrichs and co-driver Jonas Schmitz seized the lead in the asphalt rally at the foot of the highest mountain in the Alps. Four fastest times in the opening six stages gave the Belgian duo a solid advantage by the end of day one. They did not let this slip on the final day and ultimately won with a 26.8-second lead over Español and co-driver Borja Odriozola. The winners of the opening two rounds of the season held their lead in the standings, but lost another four points of their lead over Heindrichs/Schmitz.“It was a great rally for us,” said Heindrichs. “Apart from a mistake in the Power Stage, we had an almost perfect rally. It was our first time here, everything was new to us – so we are completely pleased. We’ve been able to reduce the gap to Alex from 23 points to just four. We are on a real roll and now obviously want to keep it going.”With second place and victory in the Power Stage, Español retained the lead in the standings, but was not entirely satisfied: “It was a tough rally. We had a minor technical issue on the first day which meant we couldn't quite match Tom's pace. But we picked up valuable kilometres and experience, won the Power Stage, and are ready for the final two rallies. It's definitely going to be a tough battle with Tom. I'm looking forward to it.”After a difficult start to the season, Frenchmen Anthony and Adrien Rott delighted home fans by taking third place. Meanwhile, after three podium finishes, Kilian Nierenz and his co-driver Milena Raithel had to settle for sixth place in France.The sixth round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’ takes place on 26-27 September as part of the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg.1. Español 145 points2. Heindrichs 141 points3. Nierenz 115 points4. Lemke 102 points5. Kamermans 89 points6. Neulinger 70 points7. Wittenbeck 59 points8. Jungnickel 49 points9. Rott 44 points10. Eertmans and Steitz 42 points each