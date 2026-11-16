Starting numbers determined: Théo Pourchaire to drive with number 12, Mitch Evans with number 4

Six sessions, one clear plan: After focusing on reliability, performance is now coming to the fore

Team principal Jörg Schrott: “Focus is now on race performance”

Wind tunnel, simulator, test bench, private tests: Thehas already gone through months of intensive preparation. Now the next major milestone looms: Starting today and until Friday, November 20, Opel will be competing in the official pre-season test of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Circuito del Jarama near Madrid. For one week, thewill drive side by side with all manufacturers, teams and drivers of the World Championship. These are the only joint test drives before the season opener, which will be held in Mexico City on January 16. For Opel, the week is also a return to a special place: The brandin Jarama in March.“So far, we have worked on our own in all areas. Now we are taking to the track together with the other teams for the first time,” said Opel Motorsport Director and Team Principal of the Opel GSE Formula E Team Jörg Schrott. “This is a real stress test. Our team has been working towards this for a long time and finally our GSE 27FE is competing with the other teams. Seeing the spectacular GEN4 cars drive together is impressive for everyone in the paddock. For us, of course, very special: we are now finally part of the Formula E family.”For Schrott, it’s not just the technology that counts, but also the team behind it. “In the past weeks and months, many individuals have become a real team,” said Schrott. “I’m happy to work with such great people, both professionally and personally. I can’t wait to start the season with this team.”The starting numbers of the two Opel drivers have also been determined in time for the test. There is a personal story behind both.will compete with the number 12. Actually, 21 is his lucky number, as the Frenchman explained. “For Formula E, I simply turned it around. That’s how the 21 becomes the 12. For me, that’s a nice sign: a new chapter begins, but luck stays with me.”will drive with number 4 on his car. In Formula E, the New Zealander recently had a different number, but 4 has its own meaning for him, as he competed in the first races of his career with it. “It all started with the number 4,” said Evans. “The fact that I now have it back and am competing with it again at Opel is a nice feeling.”Mitch Evans has already completed ten Formula E seasons, but the anticipation is still great. “Last season was a few months ago, and an incredible amount has happened in the background since then,” said the veteran. “So it’s all the nicer to spend so many laps, kilometres and hours in the car again this week. Together with the team, we’re working on the finishing touches and the race readiness for the start of the season.”Théo Pourchaire will celebrate his pre-season debut in Formula E in Madrid. “I couldn’t wait,” said the rookie. “Being on the track with everyone at the same time is something completely different from private testing. Suddenly you have all the competition around you, all in new overalls and new colours – that's really impressive.”Testing will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. For each of the six sessions, the Opel GSE Formula E Team has worked out a detailed program, which will be implemented point by point.“Our focus has shifted step by step: first reliability, then driving performance,” said Jörg Schrott. “In Madrid, the focus is now on race performance, with the car as well as with the processes in the team. It’s about developing the necessary drive and competitive toughness that you need in the World Championship.”On Wednesday and Friday, there is also a programme item that no team has ever completed before: simulations of the two new Formula E race formats – the classic E-Prix with obligatory charging stop and the shorter E-PrixUnleashed. For the entire starting grid, this is a premiere.“You can run through a new format on the simulator as many times as you like. You will only understand better when you test under real conditions and have the whole grid around you,” said Mitch Evans. “When do you attack, when do you save energy, what is the best strategy? We want to find answers to these questions here, even before points are up for grabs in a few weeks.”Jarama is the last joint test before the season. Immediately afterwards, vehicles and equipment will make their way to Mexico City. After the event in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), originally planned as a kick-off, was postponed until next year, the 2027 season will now start at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on January 16. The race, with its enthusiastic fans and the full stadium section, has been considered one of the highlights of the season for years.