"Taking GSE to the next level!"

"We have reinvented Opel GSE for the electric age and are going 'all in'. We are boosting performance and taking the electric driving experience to the next level,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl at today's Opel press conference at the IAA Mobility. The breathtakingstudy – Opel's first concept car that merges the digital and real worlds – and the newwere the centre of attention. With the high-performance production model, which can be ordered now, Opel is bringing a battery-electric rally feeling to the road. It is based on the, which is also present at this year’s IAA Mobility, and thus benefits from Opel’s extensive motorsport know-how."Our latest groundbreaking concept car from Rüsselsheim represents the vision for our GSE label. It brings together two icons – our best-selling Corsa and the world's leading racing simulator, Gran Turismo 7. Theis tangible and can be driven virtually," announced Opel CEO Florian Huettl, Head of Marketing Rebecca Reinermann and Head of Design Mark Adams at today's world premiere. Opel is thus presenting a study that will once again go down in history 60 years after the legendary Experimental GT. Because it inspires motorsport enthusiasts as well as gaming fans. On the one hand, because of its visionary design developed by the team led by Vice President Design Mark Adams and, on the other hand because of its characteristics. 588 kW (800 hp) of system output, 800 Newton meters of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h speak for themselves. "The Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo is our vision for the future of GSE – and more," said Adams. But on the other hand, because the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo is Opel's first concept car that everyone will soon be able to experience for themselves – in Gran Turismo 7."Our GSE philosophy is based on three pillars: Race, Drive and Play. Play, brought to life by the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, is the ultimate stage to unleash our next chapter of GSE — thrilling, immersive, and accessible to EVERYONE," added Rebecca Reinermann.Those responsible also left no doubt about which vehicles will now fill the first two pillars of the new GSE philosophy with life: Thewas developed as a next-generation all-electric rally car for professional racing – its production counterpart, thewill provide customers with an unparalleled ‘drive’ experience on the road. And best of all, the 207 kW (281 hp) Mokka GSE can be ordered as of today. Leasing rates start at an attractive €399 per month. In addition, customers can decide for themselves whether they want to lease, buy or subscribe the new high-performance road car.Another Opel star at this year's IAA Mobility is the top-of-the-line SUV Opel Grandland. Visitors will be able to take a closer look at the new(All Wheel Drive) on site. The brand's first electric all-wheel-drive vehicle has a system output of 239 kW (325 hp) and a maximum torque of 509 Newton metres. In the Ultimate trim, which is already available to order, the SUV, which is designed, engineered and made in Germany, can cover up to 489 kilometres (WLTP) between charging stops; further trim levels with a range of up to 501 kilometres (provisional value according to WLTP) will follow. But that's not all: "Soon we will launch an all-electric Grandland variant with a range of up to around 700 kilometres (preliminary value according to WLTP)," said Opel CEO Huettl.Opel will be present at the IAA Mobility in Munich atuntil September 14. Journalists and trade visitors can experience the brand at the IAA Summit booth B20 in Hall B3 of the exhibition centre. The public can see Opel’s latest highlights at the innovative open-space booth OP340 at Odeonsplatz from September 9. In addition, the Opel Mokka GSE Rally will also be on display at the ADAC booth KP195 at Königsplatz.