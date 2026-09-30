Sneak Peak for Paris: First Glimpse of Stunning Opel STX Concept

Forward looking: Opel STX Concept reimagines estate body style

Next design step: New Opel Vizor even bolder and more confident

Attention to detail: Flush body surfacing and clever aero solutions for efficiency at high speeds

After revealing the name of its upcoming concept car as the, orin short, just last week, the German manufacturer has now offered a first preview of its latest concept by releasing first images of the vehicle. The images reveal the extreme precision and high attention to detail of the Opel STX Concept while also hinting at the next development step of the Opel Vizor and Opel’s vision for the future of estate cars.“We were pioneers of the estate in Europe as early as the 1950s. With the STX Concept, we want to show our vision for the future of this body style and introduce the next step of our ‘Bold & Pure’ design philosophy. We will be revealing more details soon – so stay tuned,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.One of the most eye-catching features teased by the images is the further development of the Opel Vizor. The brand’s characteristic front fascia now appears bolder than in previous iterations with a new lighting signature using precise vertical slanting lamellas. Furthermore, the illuminated Opel Blitz emblem still sits firmly at the centre of the Opel Compass.Elsewhere, aerodynamic efficiency has long been a hallmark of Opel passenger cars – and the Opel STX Concept will explore clever aero solutions to not only reduce consumption but also ensure directional stability and driving pleasure at high speeds on the German Autobahn. One element is the aerodynamically optimised design of the eye-catching 3-section alloy wheels.The Opel STX Concept will celebrate its world premiere at this year’s Paris Motor Show (October 12 to 18, 2026).