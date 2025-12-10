Shines in New Light: Opel Gives Further Insight into New Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer

Sharper, more technical: Compact class bestseller for the first time with new Opel Vizor design and permanently illuminated Blitz emblem

Real highlight: Latest Intelli-Lux HD lighting technology with over 50,000 elements

Top comfort: Intelli-Seats with ergonomic feature already standard from the entry-level version

Greenovation: 100 percent recycled fabrics in the interior

Extended range: New Astra Electric with a range of up to 454 kilometres (WLTP) 1

World premiere: Opel to unveil newcomers at the Brussels Motor Show in January 2026

In 2025, the new SUV models from theto theto strong new variants of thecelebrated their market launch – in 2026 the focus will shift to the Opel Astra. The hugely popular compact class car, which is designed, engineered and made in Rüsselsheim, will soon be available in a new guise with an even sharper design as well as even more top technologies and comfort. In just a few weeks, theand thewill celebrate their world premiere at theToday, Opel is already showing details of the further developed successful model ‘made in Germany’.The highlights of the new appearance include the Opel Blitz at the front, which is illuminated for the first time on the Astra, the adaptive glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light and the standard Intelli-Seats with ergonomic recess. The developers and designers have also remained true to Opel's ‘Greenovation’ approach: The interior of the new Astra is made of 100 per cent recycled materials – and the all-electric Astra Electric comes with more locally emissions-free range and can now cover up to 454 kilometres between charging stops (WLTP)."Our new Opel Astra is sharper, more modern and more sustainable than ever," said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. "With new design and technology highlights such as the illuminated Opel Blitz in the further developed brand face or the innovative Intelli-Lux HD light, we are taking our compact class bestseller to the next level. The new Astra will inspire customers and continue the decades of success of our compact class."Opel connoisseurs will immediately notice that the new Astra comes with a fresh design, which was decisively inspired by the high-performanceconcept car. The characteristic brand face, the Opel Vizor, is now narrower and even more precisely designed. The illuminated Opel Blitz, which celebrated its premiere as a distinguishing feature of the top-of-the-line Grandland SUV now sits proudly at the centre. The central, now illuminated brand emblem also forms the starting point for the light strips that run horizontally into the headlights and vertically into the crease of the bonnet. Here, too, the design is based on the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. The result: The Opel Compass, illuminated for the first time as the design leitmotif of the vehicle, is emphasised more strongly than before; the new Astra appears even sharper, more technical and more modern.New rim designs for the 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels are just as eye-catching as the new metallic paints ‘Kontur White’ and ‘Klover Green’. They underline the unique appearance in combination with the optional contrasting black roof.Unique in the compact class is the lighting technology used in the new Astra on both sides of the Opel Vizor. Once again, the Opel Grandland served as the inspiration: From now on, the innovative Intelli-Lux HD light is also available for the Astra and Astra Sports Tourer. The adaptive, glare-free headlights have more than 50,000 elements and cut out preceding and oncoming road users even faster and more precisely than the previous matrix light technologies. At the same time, the light cone in front of the vehicle can be completely digitally adjusted, so that it intuitively guides the driver's point of view along the road when cornering. Depending on the steering angle, an additional light module is added on the corresponding side of the vehicle, which illuminates the road even better from the side and thus prevents ‘black holes’ in the curve. In bad weather or fog mode, Intelli-Lux HD also reacts to the possible glare effect caused by rain-soaked roads and adjusts the light intensity accordingly to reduce this effect for oncoming traffic. And finally, the high-resolution lighting technology is easy on the eyes of the Astra driver. This is because the system detects traffic signs appearing on the road and dims the LEDs so that the reflection from the signs does not dazzle the driver.The new appearance, which takes the Astra to the next level, is also reflected in the interior. Here, Astra drivers and passengers can look forward to an even clearer cockpit as well as extra comfort. In every variant, the new Astra offers even more seating comfort than before. Even from the entry-level version, the Intelli-Seats, specially developed by Opel and available for the first time for the Astra, come as standard. They are characterised by a special recess running in the middle of the seat, which – inspired by the bicycle saddle design on road bikes – reduces pressure on the tailbone. The patented Intelli-Seat ergonomics feature ensures relaxed driving comfort even on long drives.In addition, Astra customers can also choose their own individual seating comfort. For example, multi-adjustable, AGR-certified seats for driver and front passenger with covers made of ReNewKnit™ including multi-stage seat heating, electro-pneumatic lumbar support, massage and memory function are available. The mono-material in a high-quality suede look is 100 per cent recycled and recyclable and, unlike composite materials, does not have to be laboriously separated. This reduces the COfootprint and helps to avoid waste.In addition to the 100 per cent recycled seat covers, numerous other resource-saving materials and surface structures are used in the Astra interior. At the same time, the cockpit and user interfaces of multimedia infotainment and the like have been made even clearer and more intuitive.Resource conservation was also the focus of the further development of the electrified drive portfolio. With a 58 kWh battery, the Astra Electric will enable a locally emissions-free range of up to 454 kilometres (WLTP) – allowing Astra Electric drivers to travel around 34 kilometres further than before between charging stops. Also new and extremely practical: The all-electric Astra offers V2L – Vehicle to Load – for the first time and thus the possibility of charging external devices such as e-bikes or the like at the holiday destination without having to rely on other power sources.This said, Opel Astra customers can continue to rely on the proven strengths of the compact class bestseller. Depending on the variant, up to 1,339 litres of luggage can fit into the rear compartment in the hatchback with the seats folded down. The Astra Sports Tourer offers a load volume of up to a maximum of 1,634 litres. In addition, the rear seat backrest in the compact-class estate can be flexibly folded down in a 40:20:40 ratio.Further information on the newcomers and the broad drive portfolio of the new Opel Astra and Opel Astra Sports Tourer will follow around the world premiere in Brussels in early 2026.