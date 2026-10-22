Say “YES” to Halloween: Opel Corsa YES and Mokka YES Light up the Spooky Season

For the most ‘orange’ time of the year: With Koral Orange, the Corsa YES and Mokka YES make a shining statement

Double eye-catcher: Carbon-black roofs, striking alloy wheels and orange interior accents ensure distinctive look

YES to extra style: Both models combine expressive design with attractive standard features and a wide choice of powertrains

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Trick or treat? Opel says YES! When pumpkins start piling up outside front doors again over the next few days, ghouls and witches roam the street and Halloween bathes the streets in orange and black, theand thefeel right at home. In the striking YES-standard Koral Orange metallic paint finish, these two bestsellers embrace the colour of the season and turn heads on every journey. Added to this are striking black contrasts, orange accents in the interior and attractive design details. The result is two distinctive models that show that a touch of extravagance in everyday life is always a good idea – and that the spookiest night of the year is the perfect opportunity to “Say YES to Halloween”.As the Corsa YES,demonstrates just how much personality can be packed into a 4.06-metre-short vehicle that is perfectly suited to everyday use. Its striking Koral Orange metallic paintwork, which identifies it as a YES model at first glance, is complemented by a carbon-black roof and 16-inch alloy wheels in a black-and-silver diamond-cut design. Inside, orange stitching, stripes and decors continue the distinctive colour scheme. Standard equipment also includes the multimedia infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver information display and a steering wheel in vegan synthetic leather.The Opel Mokka YES takes style to the next level. The striking, compact SUV silhouette, black 17-inch alloy wheels in a 5-double-spoke design and the carbon-black roof provide a striking contrast to the vibrant Koral Orange. This colour scheme is also reflected in the interior – from the orange decors around the instrument panel to the orange and white stitching on the seats and doors. Additional comfort is provided by standard features like the six-way adjustable front seats, a centre armrest and the 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera. And Mokka YES drivers with an automatic gearbox use polished aluminium sport pedals to control acceleration and braking.Whether you are carving a pumpkin, on your way to a Halloween party or simply navigating autumnal city traffic: the Opel Corsa YES and Mokka YES bring a splash of colour to the increasingly dark days and even darker nights. Their paintwork is reminiscent of glowing pumpkins, the standard Intelli-LED headlight ‘eyes’ light the way in the dark, while the black design elements provide the perfect contrast.And unlike some of the characters that roam the streets at night around Halloween, the Corsa YES and Mokka YES do not look spooky – instead, they are guaranteed to turn heads with their striking style! Not only do they impress with their Halloween-ready look, but they also combine expressive design with modern technology, practical comfort features and a wide range of powertrain options, from conventional to fully electric.Prices for the Corsa YES start from just €24,790 while the Mokka YES is available from €30,340 (all prices RRP including VAT in Germany). This turns a seasonal splash of colour into a statement for everyone who likes to express their own style in everyday life, even well beyond the dark days of autumn and winter. True to the motto: “Say YES to Halloween – and YES to Koral Orange!”