Powerful Electric All-Wheel Drive: New Opel Grandland Electric AWD

Gripping: 509 Nm torque, 239 kW (325 hp) system output, 0-100 km/h in 6.1 s, four drive modes

Tough: Up to 1,350 kilogrammes towing capacity 1 for sports and leisure equipment

For a pleasant journey: Outstanding comfort for up to five people, up to 1,580 litres load volume, up to around 500 km locally emissions-free range (WLTP 2 )

‘Electric All In’3: Opel makes the switch to electric mobility easy

Summer, sun, relaxation - and personal sports equipment is already on board. For all those who do not want to queue at a rental station and pay extra upon arrival at their holiday destination, but instead want to plunge straight into the water with their own jet ski, Opel offers the ideal companion in the new(All Wheel Drive), which has recently become available to order. The first battery-electric Opel with all-wheel drive not only offers locally emissions-free driving pleasure – it also ensures that the whole family, including luggage and sports and leisure equipment, can go on tour. This is because the well-equipped Grandland Electric AWD is powerful in every respect – its torque of up to 509 Newton metres is just as impressive as its towing capacity of up to 1,350 kilogrammesThe always electrifiedpromises maximum travelling comfort for up to five people in every variant. Thefor driver and front passenger, certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V., top infotainment with up to 16-inch colour touchscreen and the transparent Pixel Box in the centre console for wireless smartphone charging are just a few examples of the clever solutions that make every journey in Opel's top-of-the-line SUV more pleasant and relaxed. The new Grandland Electric AWD also has at least 485 litres of cargo space in the rear for transporting four-legged family members and luggage. If the 40:20:40 split rear seat bench is folded down, the capacity increases to up to 1,580 litres. Additionally, Opel offers plenty offor bicycles and the like.However, all those who want to take even larger or heavier leisure equipment with them can do so easily. The trailer coupling is fit in just a few seconds – even without any additional tools. All this leaves it to attach the trailer frame with the boat or jet ski and set off. This is possible because the new Grandland Electric AWD can tow additional loads weighing up to 1,350 kilogrammesMaximum driving comfort and safety are the top priorities for the Grandland Electric AWD, even when fully loaded and towing a trailer. On the one hand, this is ensured by ESP with TSM function (trailer anti-oscillation system), which actively prevents the trailer from swaying during the journey. On the other hand, two further components promise safe driving pleasure that is always tailored to the situation in the electric all-wheel drive vehicle, which boasts a total system output of 239 kW (325 hp). Grandland Elektro AWD drivers have the choice of four driving modes: ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘4WD’. While in ‘4WD’ both electric motors of the all-wheel drive vehicle run continuously and distribute the power evenly to all four wheels to ensure optimum grip – especially on slippery surfaces – in ‘Sport’, the steering and accelerator pedal respond even more directly thanks to a special setting. Peak power and torque are available in both modes. With up to 509 Newton metres, the latter ensures that the Grandland Electric AWD always gets off to a powerful and brisk start.But that is not all: the chassis of the battery-electric top model also features Frequency Selective Damping technology as standard. Depending on the situation, road surface conditions and driving style, the unique chassis technology enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding at high frequencies – i.e. with short impacts such as on cobblestones – as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct contact with the road at low frequencies. The Grandland Electric AWD thus reacts even more immediately and directly to any command from the driver and, as is typical for Opel, remains stable when braking, cornering and at high speeds on the Autobahn. This is another plus point that makes driving a trailer even more relaxed and safe.And the all-electric all-wheel SUV is also durable for locally emissions-free holiday trips: In the Ultimate trim, which is currently available to order, the Grandland Electric AWD can travel up to 483 kilometres (WLTP) without charging stop; further trim versions with a range of up to 501 kilometres (provisional value according to WLTP) will follow later this year. The Grandland Electric AWD needs around 30 minutes to recharge its 73 kWh lithium-ion NMC battery (usable capacity) from 20% to 80% at a public fast-charger. And when the trailer is uncoupled at the destination, the all-wheel drive vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.And to give electric mobility a further boost, Opel is making it even easier and more attractive for customers – starting with the purchase of a vehicle. After all, anyone who buys a battery-electric car model such as the new Opel Grandland AWD Ultimate now will receive numerous services at the same time with. For example, services such as an eProWallbox Move for fast charging at home, e-routes functions and eight years of mobile charging and breakdown assistanceas well as a battery warranty are already included.