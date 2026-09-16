Paris Premiere: Opel Announces New Concept Car for Mondial de l'Auto

Sneak peak: New concept car to showcase certain elements of future Opel models

World championship challenger: Opel GSE 27FE in final racing design

Hot hatch: New Opel Corsa GSE to celebrate exhibition premiere

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From Monday, October 12, to Sunday, October 18, 2026, the eyes of the automotive world will be firmly fixed on Paris. The 91edition of the ‘’, the Paris Motor Show, promises innovations, trends and state-of-the-art models. And Opel has an exciting line-up planned for visitors. Not only will the German brand present the final design of theFormula E car and the newfor the first time, the manufacturer has now also confirmed that it will be unveiling its latest concept car in the French capital.“I can promise all visitors of the Opel stand in Paris a comprehensive overview of our latest products, our Formula E commitment and a peak into our vision for the future. Our latest concept car will once again highlight defining features that you will see in upcoming Opel models. I am very much looking forward to unveiling it to an international audience,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.The latest concept car from the Rüsselsheim-based manufacturer will be one of the highlights on the Opel stand (Hall 4, Stand A42). It will sit alongside the Opel GSE 27FE, Opel’s GEN4 racing car for the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With permanent all-wheel drive, an output of over 800 hp and a recuperation output of up to 700 kW, the GEN4 cars will take electric motorsport to a completely new level.Furthermore, thewill show how Opel is bringing high-performance electric motoring into series production. The latest hot hatch with the Blitz already benefits from the extensive work done by the engineers in Rüsselsheim and the Opel Motorsport team. With 207 kW (281 hp) and 345 Newton metres of torque the Corsa GSE accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds – faster than any other current production Opel.Together with Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann and Vice President Design Mark Adams, Opel CEO Florian Huettl will present these and other highlights with the Blitz to an international audience at the Opel Press Conference, which will take place at 11.40 CEST on Monday, October 12. Further details on the new concept car will follow closer to the Paris Motor Show.