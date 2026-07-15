Order Books now Open: New Opel Mokka YES with Extra Slice of Style

Character at first glance: YES special edition from €30,340 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany) with Koral Orange paint and orange accents in the interior

Attractive YES advantages: Roof in carbon black, black 17-inch alloy wheels, wheel arches and elements in front and rear bumpers, reversing camera, six-way adjustable front seats, armrest in the centre console

Wide range of drive options: Battery-electric, hybrid or with efficient combustion engine

Real statements: Mokka YES becomes an absolute eye-catcher next to the top variant Mokka GSE

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Rüsselsheim. Thestands out as an extravagant eye-catcher among compact SUVs. Now Opel is making the Mokka even more individual and distinctive. From now on, it is also available as a colourfulspecial edition with attractive extras for prices starting at €30,340 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany). After the success of the, customers who want to stand out from the crowd even more can now also do so with their very special Mokka. With this, Opel is adding further flavour to the Mokka range after already introducing the highly dynamic top-of-the-line“The Opel Mokka is a real eye-catcher in every variant. But we wanted to make the compact customer favourite even more varied. This is exactly what the new YES special edition stands for. At the same time, we are increasing the selection for all those who want to make a personal, extra-stylish statement with their vehicle. From now on, YES fans can choose between the Corsa, Germany's most popular small car, and the confidently designed Mokka,” said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.Like its Corsa counterpart, the new Mokka YES also relies on strong colours and attractive series extras. The special edition is recognisable at first glance thanks to the unusual Koral Orange paint finish. The interior design is specially matched to the unmistakable colour. The decors around the instrument panel, the seat inserts as well as the stitching in seats and doors also shine in radiant orange. On the outside, the standard black 17-inch alloy wheels, the black roof and the matching lower front, side and rear areas, as well as the optional black bonnet, provide a characteristic contrast and an independent appearance. Those who prefer to set accents with a different paint finish, can alternatively choose from the colour palette of the GS line with a matching interior.Comfort in the Mokka YES is increased by standard additional features such as the six-way adjustable front seats and the armrest between driver and front passenger. All the necessary information is provided by the 10-inch driver information display and the 10-inch multimedia infotainment system’s colour touchscreen. Smartphones can be connected wirelessly via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Parking and manoeuvring in the city is made easier by the reversing camera, which is also standard. Privacy and protection from sunlight in the rear are provided by the dark-tinted rear windows.In addition, various packages are on offer that further enhance the new Mokka YES. While the tech packages include features such as front parking assist or adaptive cruise control, the infotainment package has integrated navigation with over-the-air updates, natural voice recognition and wireless charger. The comfort package offers, among other things, a double load floor and the winter package features heated front seats and steering wheel.Mokka YES customers can choose from three drivetrains. The locally emissions-free Mokka Electric YES offers 115 kW (156 hp) and the hybrid version comes with 107 kW (145 hp) and electrified six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Alternatively, a classic 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 100 kW (136 hp) is also available.