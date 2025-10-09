Order Books Open: New Opel Grandland Electric Long Range with Range of up to 694 Kilometres (WLTP1)

Electric freedom: Grandland Electric Long Range with 97 kWh battery available from €51,750 euros (RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Electric driving pleasure: 170 kW (231 hp), 345 Nm torque, from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds, top speed of 170 km/h

Travel in comfort: With Intelli-Seats, multimedia infotainment and Frequency Selective Damping technology as standard

‘Electric All In’2: Opel makes the switch to electric mobility easy

Thefamily is growing once again: After the introduction of theof the electric top-of-the-line SUV, Opel is now launching the. With its 97 kWh battery, the newcomer enables a range of up to 694 kilometres (WLTP) between charging stops, making it the range champion among the battery-electric Grandland variants. Even in the entry-level ‘Edition’ trim, it comes with ergonomic Intelli-Seats as well as a chassis with Frequency Selective Damping technology as standard. The new Grandland Electric Long Range thus promises safe as well as comfortable and, above all, extensive locally emissions-free driving pleasure. The latest addition to the Grandland range can be ordered now for prices starting €51,750 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany)."Since its launch last year, the Opel Grandland has been convincing customers as a sporty, elegant, state-of-the-art SUV with the highest level of comfort. We are now increasing this even further. We promised the battery-electric Grandland with even more range – and here it comes: In the new Grandland Electric Long Range, drivers and passengers can now drive up to 694 kilometres (WLTP) locally emissions-free without having to recharge – a range increase that makes our top SUV even more attractive for long business or holiday trips," said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.Since its launch, the Opel Grandland Electric has already been available with a 73 kWh battery and a range of up to 521 kilometres (WLTP). Just a few weeks ago, the Grandland Electric AWD, which has a system output of 239 kW (325 hp) and 509 Newton meters of torque, celebrated itsas the first all-electric all-wheel-drive vehicle from Opel. And with the Grandland Electric Long Range, which can be ordered now, Opel is once again expanding the range of the battery-electric top-of-the-line SUVFor those who want to enjoy even more electromobility freedom than before, the new Grandland Electric Long Range is the ideal choice. A range of 694 kilometres (WLTP) goes well beyond the usual everyday requirements. This is made possible by the STLA Medium platform, on which the Grandland Electric is built. It is designed to accommodate batteries of up to 97 kWh – as in the Long Range variant – without compromising on the passenger compartment or cargo space. In this way, Grandland Electric drivers and their families can now travel even longer distances until the battery needs recharging to 80 percent of the battery capacity in about 27 minutes at a public fast charging station.Furthermore, powerful locally emissions-free driving pleasure is ensured. The electric motor of the Grandland Electric Long Range offers 170 kW (231 hp) of power and 345 Newton meters of direct torque. This allows the electric car to accelerate to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds; a top speed of up to 170 km/h is possible.In addition to the three selectable driving modes ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’ and ‘Sport’, the suspension with Frequency Selective Damping technology guarantees maximum situationally adapted driving comfort – as with every battery-electric Grandland. Depending on the situation, road conditions and driving style, the unique technology enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding at high frequencies – i.e. for short-wave impacts such as on cobblestones – as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct road contact at low frequencies. The Grandland Electric thus reacts even more immediately and directly to every command from the driver and remains stable when braking, cornering and at high speeds on the motorway, as is typical for Opel.The Grandland Electric Long Range enhances the safe and comfortable driving experience with numerous other state-of-the-art features. For example, the entry-level ‘Edition’ trim already includes Intelli-Seats with ergonomic recess in the seat surface as well as multimedia infotainment with a 10-inch colour touchscreen and Intelli-LED headlights. In the higher trim levels, electronic helpers such as thewith more than 50,000 elements, the Intelli-HUD head-up display or the 360-degree Intelli-Vision camera as well as thecertified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. are available. The multimedia navigation system with a 16-inch colour touchscreen provides outstanding entertainment and connectivity. Solutions such as the transparent Pixel Box in the centre console, in which one's own smartphone can be charged wirelessly, increase practicality. And for convenient access to the rear compartment, the sensor-controlled tailgate opens and closes electrically in the Grandland Electric Long Range ‘GS’ and ‘Ultimate’.In order to give electromobility a further boost, Opel is making it even easier and more attractive for customers – starting with the purchase of a vehicle. Because anyone who buys a battery-electric model such as the new Opel Grandland Electric Long Range now will receive numerous services at the same time with. For example, services such as an eProWallbox Move for fast charging at home, e-routes functions and eight years of mobile charging and roadside assistanceas well as a battery warranty are already included.