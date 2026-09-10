Order Books Open: New Opel Combo Start Available From Just €22,400 (net)

Value for money: Entry-level Combo is €1,000 cheaper than before

Standard features: Four-way adjustable driver’s seat, FlexiSeat front passenger seat, Connect Box, smartphone station, and a robust, distinctive front-end design

For flexible working: ModuTable and other smart solutions make everyday life on the move easier and offer variable storage space

Wide range of drive options: Battery-electric as well as with diesel and petrol engines right from the start

Opel is making its compactvan even more attractive. The newis now available to order at particularly affordable prices starting from €22,400 (all prices RRP excluding VAT in Germany). This makes the entry-level model in the range €1,000 cheaper than before. The Combo Start is the ideal choice for all business owners and fleet operators who value a combination of high versatility and maximum cost-effectiveness. The latest addition to Opel’s commercial vehicle range offers one thing above all: a host of practical solutions that make everyday mobile working easier, all at exemplary value for money.At the entry-level price, the Combo Start comes with an 81 kW (110 hp) petrol engine and standard features such as the FlexiSeat front passenger seat, a four-way adjustable driver’s seat, the Connect Box with emergency call and driver assistance, and the smartphone station in the centre console, which allows Combo Start drivers to use their own smartphone as an infotainment and navigation device. Further smart solutions, such as the optional ModuTable or the FlexCargo configuration, increase versatility even more. In addition to the petrol engine, the Combo Start is also available as a diesel from €23,200 and as the Combo Start Electric with a 42 kWh battery (usable capacity) and increased payload from €28,500 net, thus offering the right powertrain option for every usage profile.The driver-oriented cockpit has been equipped with a new dashboard and new door panels. Both improve robustness and ergonomic handling, as well as optimise space usage. Everything in the Combo Start is focused on practical work – with ideal solutions for delivery services as well as on the construction site, for large and small fleets.This is reflected in particular in the redesign of the passenger side with theas standard. The FlexiSeat, which is unique in the segment, is a modular seat for one person. However, the seat can also be folded upwards, so that the load volume increases by 0.5 m. In this way, space is created in the passenger footwell for packages, tool boxes or other work utensils.The optionalon the passenger side, which can be used as a practical shelf in the mobile office or as a dining table, completes the range. This innovation, available for €300 net, has also been specially designed for the Combo Start. The surface can be used as a small desk for the laptop while drinks can be stored in the cupholder. A safety net below the table ensures that no objects from the loading area in the passenger footwell slip towards the driver. When the ModuTable is not in use, it can be stored behind the cabin wall in the cargo compartment to save space.Features such as additional storage compartments in the dashboard and a drawer for storing notepads, tablets, etc. in the non-visible area under the driver’s seat expand the storage options and enhance practicality. And the FlexCargo configuration features a third seat in the middle, which can be converted or used as a load-through option for transporting long items.As practical as the new Combo Start is on the inside, it makes a distinctive impression from the outside with its new front design. Its boldly designed, prominent front bumper underlines at first glance that it is made for robust tasks.Another advantage of the new Combo Start is the wide range of drive options tailored to all applications and customer needs. The all-electric, 100 kW (136 hp) Combo Start Electric will make everyday work easier with a 42 kWh battery (usable capacity) and a competitive locally emissions-free range of up to 270 kilometres (WLTP). Alternatively, 75 kW (102 hp) and 96 kW (131 hp) diesel variants or a petrol engine with 81 kW (110 hp) are available. The efficient combustion engines are always combined with six speed manual transmissions. From 2027, a 48V hybrid variant will also be added to the portfolio.Elsewhere, the Combo Start offers all the typical Combo strengths: As usual, it is available in two lengths. In addition, it offers a load volume of up to 4.4 mand, depending on the drive, up to almost one tonne of payload. In this way, the new Opel Combo Start, which is ready to order now, combines proven flexibility with innovative features for day-to-day work at a particularly competitive price-performance ratio.