Opel plant ein neues SUV im C-Segment: Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor und Produktion in Europa

Opel als Pionier: Das neue Fahrzeug wird voraussichtlich das erste Produkt aus der geplanten erweiterten Partnerschaft sein

Designt und erschaffen von Opel in Rüsselsheim

Weniger als zwei Jahre Entwicklungszeit

Gebaut im spanischen Corsa-Werk Saragossa

Kurz vor demstellt Opel ein Schlüsselprojekt seiner neuen Modellstrategie vor: ein komplett neues, vollelektrisches SUV, das die bestehende Modellpalette im wichtigen und hart umkämpften C-Segment erweitern soll. Das Projekt dient als Blaupause für eine effiziente globale Zusammenarbeit im Rahmen der von Stellantis und Leapmotor geplanten Erweiterung ihrer Partnerschaft. Zugleich soll es dem deutschen Hersteller ermöglichen, in kürzester Zeit einen bedeutenden strategischen Schritt bei der Elektrifizierung und Skalierung zu machen. Der Produktionsstart des Newcomers wird bereits ab 2028 erwartet. Das neue Opel-SUV im C-Segment würde das aktuelle SUV-Portfolio umundergänzen.„Unser neues SUV soll bei Opel in Rüsselsheim designt und erschaffen und von unseren internationalen Teams in Deutschland und China entwickelt werden. Die Partnerschaft mit Leapmotor soll ermöglichen, das Fahrzeug in weniger als zwei Jahren zu entwickeln. Damit plant Opel einen weiteren wichtigen Schritt bei der Entwicklung hochmoderner und erschwinglicher Elektrofahrzeuge für unsere Kunden“, sagt Opel CEO Florian Huettl.Das neue Modell soll voraussichtlich zentrale Komponenten der neuesten elektrischen Architektur sowie der Batterietechnologie von Leapmotor nutzen – kombiniert mit dem typischen Opel Design, dem Bedien- und Nutzererlebnis, der Fahrwerkskompetenz sowie Licht- und Sitztechnologie von Opel.Der Newcomer soll vom effizient aufgestellten Stellantis-Produktionsnetzwerk in Europa profitieren und soll künftig im spanischen Werk Saragossa neben dem Opel Corsa vom Band rollen. Bereits seit 1982 wird die Opel-Kleinwagen-Ikone hier gebaut.„Mit diesem Projekt beabsichtigt Opel, deutsche Ingenieurskunst mit globaler technologischer Innovationsgeschwindigkeit zu vereinen“, sagt Xavier Chéreau, Vorsitzender des Opel-Aufsichtsrates und Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer. „Innovationsgeist prägt das nächste Kapitel unserer globalen Zusammenarbeit mit Leapmotor – und Opel übernimmt mit diesem Projekt eine Vorreiterrolle.“Die Zusammenarbeit soll die Rolle von Opel als wichtigen Treiber für Wertschöpfung und Elektrifizierung stärken. Die Parteien treiben derzeit Machbarkeitsstudien und Vorentwicklungsarbeiten im Rahmen bestehender Vereinbarungen voran und führen ihre Gespräche über eine mögliche weitergehende industrielle Zusammenarbeit wie hier beschrieben fort – vorbehaltlich des Abschlusses verbindlicher Vereinbarungen sowie der üblichen Genehmigungen.