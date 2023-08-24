Kontakt
Opel Vivaro Stars at Caravan Salon 2023 in Düsseldorf

  • Ideal basis: Compact van makes camping dreams come true in Hall 16
  • Highly flexible: Opel Vivaro in lengths “M” and “L”
  • Free choice: Battery electric or efficient turbo-diesel
Campervans and RVs remain very trendy and the freedom that comes with a camping holiday is attracting more and more people. It is therefore almost certain that the Caravan Salon 2023 in Düsseldorf (August 25 to September 3) will also prove to be a magnet for visitors. As in 2022, Opel will also be present this year and will be showing the flexible Opel Vivaro at Stellantis Stand D42 in Hall 16. The spacious van is the ideal basis for converting to a camper, as various specialists demonstrate at the exhibition.

A dream for campers: The comfortable and flexible Opel Vivaro

With the Opel Vivaro, customers can choose from the lengths “M” (4.95 metres) and “L” (5.30 metres). The Vivaro M presented in Düsseldorf is configured as a two-seater and offers variable space for occupants and luggage if required. Manual sliding doors on each side of the vehicle allow easy entry and exit from the passenger compartment, while the dark-tinted side and rear glazing protects against prying eyes. Buyers can choose between the locally emissions-free, battery-electric Vivaro Electric with 100 kW/136 hp (battery size either 50 or 75 kWh) and efficient 1.5 and 2.0-litre turbo-diesels with outputs from 75 kW/102 hp to 130 kW/177 hp.

