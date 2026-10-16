Opel Trackmania Cup: Professional Gamers go Head-to-Head at the Opel Stand of the Paris Motor Show

Merging automotive and virtual worlds: Opel and Trackmania bring gaming and performance to the Opel booth A42 in hall 4

Trackmania highlight: Professional players compete live at the Opel stand on Saturday

Paris and beyond: Gaming community can join the thrilling Opel Trackmania world

Beyond its exciting vehicle premieres from theto theGEN4 racing car, the German manufacturer is delivering an immersive entertainment experience at the Paris Motor Show through a unique collaboration with Ubisoft’s Trackmania and e-sports organisation GIANTX. Celebrating the manufacturer’s GSE and motorsport DNA, the partnership combines automotive performance, technology and gaming, creating a new exciting way for fans to engage with the Opel brand.“Car culture no longer happens only on the road. It happens online. In communities. And in games. Today, we are once again putting the Opel GSE spirit into the hands of the community,” said Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann.“We are proud to work with Opel to bring the excitement of GSE to the gaming community, giving fans a new way to experience the brand and compete together through Trackmania – both in Paris and online,” said José Ramón Díaz, CEO of GIANTX.At the heart of the experience is a fully customised Opel Trackmania universe, featuring exclusive Opel-inspired tracks and specially designed virtual Opel vehicles. Until October 18, visitors of thecan put their driving skills to the test, set their fastest lap times and compete for prizes on the dedicated gaming stations.The highlight on the Opel stand will take place on Saturday, when professional Trackmania players compete live in the, hosted directly at the booth. Visitors can experience the action up close as top drivers display their skills on the bespoke Opel circuits, showcasing precision, speed and spectacular racing in front of a live audience.The excitement will continue beyond Paris with the launch of the, a dedicated online Trackmania tournament organised in partnership with GIANTX. Open to players across the community, the competition will take place on the official Opel tracks available through the Trackmania platform. Fans from around the world will be able to race the exclusive Opel content, set their best times and compete for a place among the fastest drivers.By bringing together the worlds of automotive passion, e-sports and gaming once again, Opel, this time together with Ubisoft and GIANTX, creates an engaging experience that extends far beyond the motor show floor, connecting with new audiences and offering enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the Opel performance spirit both in Paris and online.Opel started merging the real and the digital worlds already at last year’s IAA in Munich with the stunning– the first phygital concept car from Rüsselsheim – and the opportunity of driving it in the world-famous racing simulator Gran Turismo 7. All according to the motto: Car culture is no longer limited to the road. It happens online. In communities. And in games. That's exactly what Opel GSE also stands for.