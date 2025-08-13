Opel Teases Stunning New Concept Car for IAA Mobility 2025

Performance cues: GSE logo and aerodynamic wheels exude racing allure

For the track: Slim racing steering wheel, lightweight driver’s seat and roll cage

New interpretation: Opel Compass with precise horizontal and vertical elements

Opel has teased the arrival of its latest concept car by releasing first preview images of the vehicle that will celebrate its world premiere at thein Munich (September 8 to 14, 2025). While the name is still being firmly kept under wraps, the images already reveal a clear connection to Opel’s GSE sub-brand while also hinting at the next evolutionary step of the Opel Compass.“Our upcoming concept car will once again send pulses racing. It will preview upcoming models, impress with its stunning design and appeal to car enthusiasts around the globe. We will be revealing more details soon – so stay tuned,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.The brand with the Blitz has initially published a small selection of images, each showing unique elements of the latest creation of the design team around Vice President Design Mark Adams. One of the most eye-catching features teased by the images is the further development of the Opel Compass. The illuminated Opel wordmark sits at the centre and is framed by slim and precise vertical and horizontal elements.Elsewhere, the images confirm that the concept car will tie in with the Rüsselsheim-based brand’s recent activities regarding its. In June, Opel announced that thewill go into serial production – and become the brand’s first all-electric high-performance car. The inclusion of the new GSE logo on the slim racing car inspired steering wheel indicates that the brand with the Blitz will explore the boundaries of battery-electric performance vehicles with the concept car. This is further underpinned by the aerodynamic and eye-catching design of the wheels with the truncated triangular elements providing a subtle nod to historic and iconic motorsport vehicles such as the Opel Manta 400 rally car.The motorsport and performance cues continue with the futuristic and minimalistic lightweight driver’s seat and the clearly visible roll cage: Both indicate that the concept will be very much at home on the racing track and offer a thrilling yet comfortable and safe driving experience.Opel will reveal the name along with further information on the latest concept car from Rüsselsheim soon and it will celebrate its world premiere at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich (September 8 to 14, 2025).