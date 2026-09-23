Opel STX Concept: German Manufacturer Reveals Name of Next Visionary Concept Car

New chapter: STX Concept shows vision for estate cars of the future at the upcoming Paris Motor Show

For racetrack or road: Opel GSE 27FE race car and Corsa GSE hot hatch define pure electric performance on the Opel stand A42 in hall 4

Practical and flexible: Latest Opel Astra Sports Tourer continues long tradition of innovative Opel estates

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With the Paris Motor Show drawing ever closer Opel has revealed that its latest concept car will be called Opelportsourer eperimental Concept or STX Concept for short. The show car from Rüsselsheim will celebrate its world premiere at the ‘’ where it will take centre stage alongside the, the manufacturer’s race car for the upcoming season of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the recently launchedhot hatch.The name STX Concept gives a clear indication that the German manufacturer will show its vision for the future of estate cars in Paris with the abbreviation ST closely associated with Sports Tourer models with the Blitz – such as the latest Astra Sports Tourer. Opel played a pioneering role in establishing the estate body style in Europe with the introduction of the Olympia Rekord Caravan in 1953. Today, thecontinues this long-standing tradition in the Opel portfolio and impresses with outstanding practicality, flexibility and technology. Thanks to its sophisticated design with the illuminated Blitz emblem of the characteristic Vizor brand face the Astra Sports Tourer can comfortably double as a stylish family car or as an eye-catching workhorse that offers up to 1,634 litres of load volume.Opel CEO Florian Huettl confirmed: “As the name indicates, the Opel STX Concept will give our vision of the future of an aero-efficient estate – a body style that Opel played a pioneering role in establishing in Europe. It shows our next generation design language and feature elements that you will see in future production models.”The STX Concept will be one of the highlights on the Opel stand (Hall 4, Stand A42). It will sit alongside the Opel GSE 27FE, Opel’s GEN4 racing car for the 2026/27 Formula E season. With permanent all-wheel drive, an output of over 800 hp and a recuperation output of up to 700 kW, the GEN4 cars will take electric motorsport to a completely new level. With record winner Mitch Evans and rookie Théo Pourchaire on board, and preparations progressing smoothly and to plan, the Opel GSE Formula E Team is gathering momentum ahead of the new season.Furthermore, thewill show how Opel is bringing high-performance electric motoring into series production. The latest hot hatch with the Blitz already benefits from the extensive work done by the engineers in Rüsselsheim and the Opel Motorsport team with the Corsa GSE sharing a powertrain with theand its rally counterpart, the. With 207 kW (281 hp) and 345 Newton metres of torque the Corsa GSE accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds – faster than any other current production Opel.Together with Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann and Vice President Design Mark Adams, Opel CEO Florian Huettl will present these and other highlights with the Blitz to an international audience at the Opel Press Conference, which will take place at 11.40 CEST on Monday, October 12. Further details on the new concept car will follow closer to the Paris Motor Show.