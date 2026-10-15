Opel Mokka GSE, Grandland Electric AWD and Frontera Electric Extended Range: Exciting SUV Family at Paris Motor Show

Mokka GSE: Fastest all-electric production Opel brings rally feeling to the road

Grandland Electric AWD: First battery-electric Opel with all-wheel drive

Frontera Electric: Spacious, family-friendly, affordable SUV for all

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Opel at the 2026 Paris Motor Show: this means exciting world premieres such as the visionaryand theGEN4 racing car – as well as a young SUV portfolio that is already winning over new customers. Theeveryday sports car, the top-of-the-lineand the family-friendlyare on display in Paris as prime examples of Opel’s multi-talented SUV offer.All three SUVs are contributing significantly to the manufacturer’s growth momentum. Whilst Opel and Vauxhall increased their passenger car sales in the first half of 2026 by more than 7 per cent worldwide and by around 12 per cent in Europe compared with the previous year, the SUV family grew by more than 37 per cent globally. This success has three names: Grandland, Frontera and Mokka.High performance in series production: that's what Opel's new fully electric GSE models stand for. Theclearly brings the rally feeling to the road for the customers. The hot series sports car is based on thecompetition vehicle and is so much fun to drive that it was immediately crowned ‘Best Small Car’ and awarded thein Germany.Above all, the Opel Mokka GSE impresses with its strong performance. With a peak output of 207 kW (281 hp), the serial production electric car is just as powerful as its motorsport counterpart. And with an immediate torque of 345 Newton metres, it accelerates just as uncompromisingly. From a standing start it can reach 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds – and with a top speed of 200 km/h, it is the fastest all-electric serial Opel car to date.The sophisticated technology, which was also inspired by the rally vehicle competing in the, also contributes to the exceptional performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential as well as a lowered chassis with specially designed axles, anti-roll bars and new shock absorbers with hydraulic bump stops. All high-voltage components of the standard Mokka GSE come from the Mokka GSE Rally, too. The steering system, chassis and brakes have also been designed to be particularly sporty and optimised thanks to Opel's experience in electric rallying.Added to this are numerous design and equipment details that evoke pure emotion. GSE-specific inserts inspired by the rally vehicle adorn the compact electric car on the front apron and at the rear. Inside, the driver and co-driver sit on special Alcantara GSE performance seats with integrated headrests. And the displays, which are also designed in the typical GSE style, contain additional information like GSE performance data, G-force display, acceleration values, battery management data and much more.Maximum driving comfort and safety in all traffic and weather conditions are the top priorities for the. Opel’s first all-electric model with all-wheel drive boasts a total system output of 239 kW (325 hp) and up to 509 Newton metres of torque. Thus, the top-of-the-line SUVaccelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.The Grandland Electric AWD’s chassis, featuring adaptive Frequency Selective Damping technology, and its individually selectable driving modes are crucial for optimum road contact and reliable grip. Drivers can choose from ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘4WD’. Depending on the situation, road surface conditions and driving style, Frequency Selective Damping enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding at high frequencies – i.e. with short impacts such as on cobblestones – as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct contact with the road at low frequencies. The Grandland Electric AWD thus reacts even more immediately and directly to any command from the driver and, as is typical for Opel, remains stable when braking, cornering and at high speeds on the Autobahn. The top-of-the-range SUV thus ensures outstanding roadholding and driving pleasure – whether onor whenAnd the all-electric all-wheel SUV is also efficient: The Grandland Electric AWD can travel up to 502 kilometres (WLTP) between charging stops. Its 73 kWh lithium-ion NMC battery (usable capacity) needs around 30 minutesto recharge from 20% to 80% at a public fast-charger.Solutions such as the transparent pixel box in the centre console, which can be used to charge a smartphone wirelessly, increase the practical benefits, standard Intelli-Seats enhance the driving comfort as does thein terms of security.Opel’s current SUV range in Paris is rounded off by the practical, family-friendly and affordable Frontera SUV. Theoffers particularly good value for money with features such as comfortable Intelli-Seats with ergonomic recess in the middle, a smartphone station and space for up to seven people.The fun and comfort factor is further increased by a string of smart solutions ranging from the wireless charger to a maximum of five USB-C ports available in the seven-seater variant. Larger devices that would normally not fit into the cabin properly, such as tablets, can be safely stored in the centre console thanks to a flexible strap that holds them in place. Smartphone pockets in the back rests of the front seats along with other open storage areas in the cabin can take daily carry-ons with rubber lining preventing rattling and sliding. In addition, the Frontera impresses with its flexible loading capacity. With the rear seats folded down, it offers up to around 1,600 litres of luggage space with additional versatility being provided by the 60:40 split of the rear bench.Furthermore, customers have a wide choice of powertrains, ranging from conventional to electrified and fully electric drives. All who want to travel locally emissions-free can order the battery-electric Frontera Electric with 83 kW (113 hp) in two versions: with 44 kWh battery (43 kWh usable capacity) and a range of up to 307 kilometres (according to WLTP) or as the Frontera Electric ‘Extended Range’ version with 54 kWh battery. (52 kWh usable capacity). Occupants then can travel up to 400 kilometres locally emissions-free (according to WLTP).