Opel Mokka Electric ‘Coffee’: The Perfect Blend for Relaxing Trips

On October 1: Mokka as a stylish companion for International Coffee Day

Breaks with relish: Freshly made coffee from two coffee machines in the rear of the Mokka

Right solution for everyone: With the fast Mokka GSE or the tasteful Mokka ‘Coffee’

Rüsselsheim. The newjust celebrated its sensationalat the IAA Mobility in Munich a few days ago. The all-electric high-performance SUV, which is already, brings a real rally feeling to the road: with 207 kW (281 hp) and a top speed of 200 km/h the uncompromisingly powerful newcomer will soon be thrilling motorsport fans and car enthusiasts in their everyday lives. But Opel also has the perfect solution for those who prefer to enjoy relaxed and pleasurable moments when travelling – also in an. On October 1, coffee lovers worldwide celebrate ‘International Coffee Day’ – and thus, Opel is now presenting the Mokka Electric ‘Coffee’. This Mokka variant, which is unique in every respect, makes breaks on holiday trips or in the normal stress of everyday life more pleasant and tasteful. True to the motto: Drive a Mokka – and enjoy!The Opel Mokka Electric ‘Coffee’ is the perfect compact SUV for the discerning connoisseur of espresso, cappuccino and other coffee specialities. All these drinks can be prepared with ease – no matter where people are travelling in the one-off Mokka. The secret is hidden beneath the stylish body of the eye-catching Opel – which already attracts plenty of attention with its. As soon as the tailgate swings open, coffee lovers' hearts beat faster – because instead of suitcases or shopping bags, the Opel designers and engineers have placed two coffee machines – ground and pod. A milk steamer, coffee grinder, knock box, and fridge are all integrated, ensuring drivers have everything they need to make the perfect coffee.Thanks to its 54 kWh battery, the 115 kW (156 hp) Mokka Electric can cover up to 403 kilometres (according to WLTP) in one go before it needs to take a short break to recharge – which is made even more enjoyable thanks to the mobile coffee station on board. But who wants to wait that long for their favourite drink? With the right panorama on longer trips, a pleasant stop along the way is also a favourable option. Freshly strengthened, the journey can then continue – effortlessly with 260 Newton metres of torque available from a standstill.Just as refined as the coffee specialities are the Mokka's. The compact bestseller comes standard with a 10-inch digital driver information display and an equally large colour touchscreen. Like a smartphone, it can be easily operated using widgets – in combination with the optional navigation system, alternatively, a simple ‘Hey Opel’ is enough to use the natural voice recognition. Map updates are loaded into the system over the air, which – like its ‘big brother’– constantly learns and independently suggests destinations and routes based on the habits of the linked driver profile. And to make it easier to find your way around unfamiliar surroundings and to make long journeys – or even relaxing breaks – more entertaining, ChatGPTartificial intelligence is available in conjunction with Connected Navigation.But there is still one small downside: while the Mokka Electric, with its fresh colours, state-of-the-art infotainment and many other extras, is available to everyone, the special ‘Coffee’ version with its coffee machines will remain unique. Those who want to experience a particularly powerful and thrilling Mokka feeling should opt for the new Opel Mokka GSE. Unlike the Mokka Electric ‘Coffee’, this highly dynamic car, Opel's fastest all-electric production model, is