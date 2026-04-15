Opel Increases Global Sales in the First Quarter of 2026 – Double-Digit Growth in Europe

Worldwide growth: New registrations increase by almost 8 per cent in the first quarter

Strong in Europe: Passenger car sales in Europe up almost 18 per cent year-on-year

Continued strength: Corsa remains best-selling small car in Germany and the UK

Convincing SUVs: Opel Grandland, Frontera and Mokka with double-digit increase

Opel grew worldwide significantly in the first quarter of 2026. From January to March, Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall sold more than 157,000 cars and light commercial vehicles. That is almost 8 per cent more than in the previous year.Growth drivers included the SUV modelsandnewly launched in 2025. The trio recorded double-digit growth compared to the first quarter of 2025. The new Frontera, for example, is also very successful as an electric vehicle. In the United Kingdom (UK) it is the best-selling all-electric B-SUV in the first quarter of the year, in Spain it ranks fourth and, in the Netherlands, it ranks fifth.Meanwhile, demand for the, Germany's best-selling small car for over five years, remains high and is even increasing. Sales of the bestseller were up by 25 per cent in Germany in March. It thus remains the undisputed number one among small cars in Opel’s home market in the first quarter. The same is true in the United Kingdom, while the Corsa is number two in the Netherlands and number three in Portugal, Belgium and Turkey."All these figures clearly show that Opel is on a clear road to success. Furthermore, thehas recently started rolling off the production line at our main plant in Rüsselsheim. Our designers and engineers have done an excellent job. The car will convince customers and give us additional drive. I am convinced: 2026 will be a good year for Opel," said Florian Huettl, CEO Opel and Vauxhall.Passenger car sales in Europe developed particularly positively. From January to March, Opel and Vauxhall sold more than 115,000 passenger cars in the EU29 region. That is 18 per cent more than a year ago. The market share rose by 0.4 percentage points to 3.3 per cent. Also remarkable: In almost all markets, new registrations were higher than in the first quarter of 2025.Things went particularly well in Opel's home market of Germany. Almost 33,600 new passenger car registrations in the first quarter represent an increase of 39 per cent compared to the same period last year. The market share was up by 1.2 percentage points to 4.8 per cent. In March alone, 13,700 Opel passenger cars were newly registered – that was an impressive 43 per cent more than in the same month of 2025.