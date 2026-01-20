Opel Grandland Electric AWD: Winter Driving Pleasure with Electric All-Wheel Drive

Sophisticated drive concept: Two electric motors, chassis with frequency selective damping technology, 4WD plus three further individual driving modes

Driving in summer is fun and easy to master, with mostly good visibility and road conditions – but it becomes challenging on roads covered in frost, snow and ice. In these cases, it is good to have a four-wheeled companion drivers can rely on in any situation, whether in slippery conditions in the city or on a holiday trip over a snow-covered mountain pass. This is where the newcomes into play. Particularly during the colder months of the year, it shines even brighter by ensuring optimal grip and thus a safer journey.This is thanks to its advanced, locally emissions-free drive technology. The Grandland Electric AWD is the first all-electric Opel with all-wheel drive and comes with a chassis with frequency selective damping technology as standard. This innovative combination makes driving in winter conditions far more comfortable and relaxing.The performance data alone speaks for itself: the Grandland Electric AWD offers a system output of 239 kW (325 hp). The big advantage of the drive concept: the new all-wheel drive system combines the standard 157 kW (213 hp) front-wheel drive electric motor known from thewith an additional 83 kW (112 hp) electric motor for the rear wheels. This dual-engine concept benefits the Grandland Electric AWD, especially in tight corners. Thus, the winding drive from the valley to the higher-altitude winter sports villages becomes even more relaxed and safer. This is also helped by the maximum torque of 509 Nm (343 Nm at the front and 166 Nm at the rear), which is available right from the start and provides plenty of propulsion and driving pleasure, especially when overtaking or ascending in the mountains.The chassis and individually selectable driving modes of the Grandland Electric AWD are crucial for optimum road contact and reliable grip. The unique frequency selective damping technology incorporates a second hydraulic circuit in the damper chamber to mechanically adapt the damping force in relation to the frequency. Depending on the situation, road surface conditions and driving style, it enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding at high frequencies – i.e. with short impacts such as on uneven mountain roads or cobblestones – as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct contact with the road at low frequencies. The Grandland Electric AWD reacts even more immediately and directly to any command from the driver and, as is typical for Opel, remains stable when braking, cornering and at high speeds on the Autobahn. The Opel DNA is further emphasised by specific spring, anti-roll bar, steering and ESC tuning.The preferred driving mode on snow, ice and slippery surfaces is, i.e. four-wheel drive mode. The two motors operate continuously, with power distributed evenly between all four wheels providing optimal grip, especially on slippery surfaces. The ESP and traction control systems adopt specific settings to enhance grip. Maximum power and torque are available. This makes 4WD the setting that fully exploits its strengths when driving on snow or in adverse weather conditions and significantly increases safety in these situations.On dry roads or in moderate conditions, Grandland Electric AWD drivers can also choose from three other modes:Although less relevant in winter conditions, it should be stated that the all-wheel drive vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds – not least thanks to its proven aerodynamics. With a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.278, the Electric AWD is the most aerodynamically efficient Grandland model. Also important when planning longer journeys: With its 73 kWh usable Lithium-ion NMC battery, the Grandland Electric AWD can cover up to 502 km (WLTP) between charging stops. And when it does need recharging, only a short stop of under 30 minutes is required to charge from 20% to 80% at a fast charger.Another advantage during the dark winter months comes with the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light available in the Grandland Electric AWD – and soon also in. Theprecisely illuminates the road ahead and the surrounding area at all times without dazzling other road users.In this way, the Opel Grandland Electric AWD supports, especially in these days, when heading off for a weekend break or winter holiday, safe travels to the preferred destination, and then enjoying skiing and sledging. All those who want to experience the innovative, comfort- and safety-enhancing electric all-wheel drive technology for themselves, can get behind the wheel of their own Grandland Electric AWD from €51,750 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany).