Opel Frontera Start: Family-friendly SUV Offers a New Entry Trim and a New Petrol Engine

Top offer: Frontera Start with a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, air conditioning, smartphone station and 16-inch wheels from just €21,990 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Enlarged choice of powertrains: New 74 kW (100 hp) 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine complements the range alongside hybrid and all-electric variants

Perfectly tailored to every need: Customers can now choose between Start, Edition, GS and Ultimate trim levels

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Rüsselsheim. Opel is expanding the range of trim levels for the, thereby catering to customers’ needs even more effectively. The family-friendly SUV is now also available as the. The new entry-level variant is perfectly tailored to customers who appreciate exceptional value for money. In addition, the new 74 kW (100 hp) 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine complements the powertrain range. In this way, Opel enables customers to choose exactly the powertrain that best suits their needs and intended use. The new Opel Frontera Start is available to order at a particularly attractive entry-level price of €21,990 (RRP including VAT in Germany).“With the new Frontera Start, we are expanding our range to include an attractive entry into the Opel brand – no other Opel car is currently available at a lower price! Our everyday hero is perfect for anyone looking to buy a flexible, spacious and, at the same time, particularly affordable SUV. Furthermore, four trim levels ensure a clear division of roles within the range and an even more target-group-specific, transparent approach to customers. The new 1.2-litre entry-level engine underlines our strategy of offering customers exactly what they want and need in their everyday motoring,” said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.The new Opel Frontera Start offers excellent value for money. Starting from just €21,990 (RRP including VAT in Germany) in Effekt Blue – €2,750 less than before – customers can drive an SUV that is particularly spacious and versatile, while boasting a distinctive, rugged design. The Frontera Start comes equipped with a host of practical features. Drivers can make themselves comfortable in the six-way adjustable Intelli-seat with a recess in the middle, whilst the air conditioning ensures a pleasant cabin temperature. Safety and visibility are enhanced by driver assistance systems such as the rear parking pilot and the lane departure warning. For the best personalised entertainment, Frontera drivers and passengers can use their own mobile device via the convenient smartphone station on the centre console; a wide range of vehicle information can be viewed on the 10-inch driver information display.The black wing mirror housings and bumpers with a black underrun protection look, as well as the 16-inch steel wheels with new black wheel covers, all contribute to the robust, distinctive design of the Frontera. In addition, the Frontera Start is equipped with the new 74 kW (100 hp) 1.2-litre turbo engine. This efficient petrol engine – which is, of course, also available for the other trim levels, Edition, GS and Ultimate – is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Naturally, Frontera Start buyers also have the option of choosing their SUV as an electrified hybrid with 81 kW (110 hp) of system power and an electric six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. And with the all-electric, featuring 83 kW (113 hp) and a 44 kWh battery (43 kWh usable capacity), they can enjoy locally emissions-free travelling as part of their everyday lives.Those wishing to further enhance their Frontera Start can also opt for the Start Comfort Pack: this adds a practical dual-level boot floor to the luggage compartment, and a make-up mirror is integrated into each of the driver’s and front passenger’s sun visors.What’s more, the new Frontera Start offers all the typical Frontera strengths: even with the rear seats upright, it boasts a load capacity of 460 litres and offers particularly spacious travel comfort, especially in the second row. The Frontera’s characteristic pure design, with steeply sloping side panels and rear window, also contributes to this. When the rear seats – which can be split flexibly in a 60:40 ratio – are folded down, the load capacity increases to around 1,600 litres.The new Frontera Start is now expanding the range of trim levels, ensuring that the selection of Start, Edition, GS and Ultimate variants is even more differentiated and thus better tailored to customers’ needs.