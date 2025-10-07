Opel Electrifies with Emotional Line-up at XS Cars'n'Coffee

Goosebumps, speed and euphoria: Opel Mokka GSE Rally and Opel Mokka GSE at the DEKRA Lausitzring

Rugged show car for all occasions: Opel Frontera GRAVEL made for adventure seekers

Opel in the spotlight: After the XS Carnight Festival on Lake Wörthersee, XS fans gather in Brandenburg

On Sunday, motorsport and tuning fans flocked to the DEKRA Lausitzring in Brandenburg where the community celebrated particularly sporty and eye-catching automobiles at the XS Cars'n'Coffee event. And Opel was right in the middle of the action. The brand with the Blitz attracted a lot of interest with its new battery-electric modelsandas well as the extraordinary show car for adventure seekers, the. A look at the trio was enough to create the proverbial OMG! feeling. Furthermore, Opel once again demonstrated that it has always sent the pulses of motorsport fans racing. The German brand also displayed an Opel Vectra B racing car from the Opel Classic collection.At the Lausitzring, the newin its element at the weekend. Because the new rally electric car with the characteristic GSE abbreviation stands for goosebumps, speed and euphoria – perfect for the XS fans who had travelled to the event. From the outside, the Mokka GSE Rally, which was recently shown at thein Munich, attracts attention with motorsport foiling including OMG! GSE lettering, black bonnet, yellow brake calipers and many other rally accents. The key technical data are even more impressive: 207 kW (281 hp) of peak power, 345 Newton metres of torque and sophisticated motorsport technology make the Mokka GSE Rally a unique all-electric rally car.Best of all, Opel is also bringing this motorsport feeling to the general public in the form of the. With 207 kW (281 hp), the series electric car is just as powerful as its motorsport counterpart. And with the immediate torque of 345 Newton meters brisk acceleration is also guaranteed. The Mokka GSE accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds – and with a top speed of 200 km/h, it is now the fastest all-electric production Opel. The sophisticated technology, which is also inspired by the rally car, contributes to the extraordinary performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has a Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a chassis with specifically designed axles and new double hydraulic shock absorbers. All high-voltage components of the production Mokka GSE come from the Mokka GSE Rally. The steering system, chassis and brakes have also been designed to be particularly sporty and optimised with Opel's experience from electric rallying.Eleswhere, a completely different Opel celebrated its second XS Carnight appearance at the Lausitzring: the. The bold, all-electric show car had already caused a stir at its first public appearance at the XS Carnight on Lake Wörthersee in the spring. Now the adventurous version of the family-friendly SUVthrilled visitors to XS Cars'n'Coffee. The exterior design of the Frontera GRAVEL already awakens the desire to head off the beaten track thanks to its characteristic paintwork and foiling. The matt black roof and the matt black bonnet contrast with the ‘Desert Stone’ foil uniquely selected for the Frontera GRAVEL. Additional orange accents are provided by the exterior mirror housings, front and rear bumpers, spoiler and the Opel Blitz in the black Opel Vizor.The rugged look is further enhanced by a front-mounted winch and hook, side storage boxes at the rear, and a robust lattice-style roof rack designed to maximise gear-carrying capacity for all adventures. And in keeping with the tougher challenges of rough gravel and stone surfaces, the Frontera GRAVEL stands on special, seven-inch-wide CWE-16-inch BORBET wheels.