Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1067609

Opel Automobile GmbH Bahnhofsplatz 1 65423 Rüsselsheim, Deutschland http://de-media.opel.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Franziska Queling +49 170 2269306
Logo der Firma Opel Automobile GmbH

Opel Confirms Strategic Steps Towards Local Vehicle and Engine Production in Algeria

(lifePR) (Rüsselsheim/Berlin, Germany, )
  • During the German-Algerian Economic Forum in Berlin today, the already announced Opel vehicle plant was confirmed as part of the cooperation between Germany and Algeria
  • In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Berlin between Opel Automobile GmbH and AGM Holding Company SpA to localise the first engine production in Algeria
  • The project will support the development of Algeria's automotive ecosystem while creating the required local production capacity for Opel
During the German-Algerian Economic Forum in Berlin, Opel confirmed to establish a full-scale vehicle manufacturing plant in Algeria producing cars. The project follows a local-for-local approach designed to strengthen the carmaker's long-term presence in the Algerian market.

In addition, Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel Automobile GmbH, and Mohamed Fawzi El Kabir, Managing Director of AGM Holding Company SpA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) confirming their intention to integrate a local engine manufacturing line into Opel's future industrial footprint in Algeria. Through this initiative, Opel is set to become the first automotive manufacturer to produce engines locally in Algeria.

Both projects contribute to a broader economic and industrial cooperation between Germany and Algeria and will support the development of Algeria's automotive ecosystem by creating new investment opportunities for companies across the value chain.

These announcements were made during the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria’s visit to Berlin on July 16 and 17, an occasion chosen by the company to officially announce this new milestone in its industrial development in Algeria.

"I was delighted to meet His Excellence the President of Algeria. We discussed the importance of the market that has significant potential for Opel. The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding represents a strategic milestone as we continue to expand our international footprint beyond Europe," said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel Automobile GmbH. "Our ambition is to make Opel's German engineering expertise and mobility solutions accessible to even more customers around the world. Today's agreement lays the foundation for long-term cooperation with our Algerian partners and reinforces our shared ambitions to create sustainable value. The project will support the development of Algeria's automotive ecosystem while creating the required local production capacity for Opel."

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2026, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.