Opel Confirms Strategic Steps Towards Local Vehicle and Engine Production in Algeria

During the German-Algerian Economic Forum in Berlin today, the already announced Opel vehicle plant was confirmed as part of the cooperation between Germany and Algeria

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Berlin between Opel Automobile GmbH and AGM Holding Company SpA to localise the first engine production in Algeria

The project will support the development of Algeria's automotive ecosystem while creating the required local production capacity for Opel

During the German-Algerian Economic Forum in Berlin, Opel confirmed to establish a full-scale vehicle manufacturing plant in Algeria producing cars. The project follows aapproach designed to strengthen the carmaker's long-term presence in the Algerian market.In addition, Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel Automobile GmbH, and Mohamed Fawzi El Kabir, Managing Director of AGM Holding Company SpA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) confirming their intention to integrate a local engine manufacturing line into Opel's future industrial footprint in Algeria. Through this initiative, Opel is set to become the first automotive manufacturer to produce engines locally in Algeria.Both projects contribute to a broader economic and industrial cooperation between Germany and Algeria and will support the development of Algeria's automotive ecosystem by creating new investment opportunities for companies across the value chain.These announcements were made during the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria’s visit to Berlin on July 16 and 17, an occasion chosen by the company to officially announce this new milestone in its industrial development in Algeria."I was delighted to meet His Excellence the President of Algeria. We discussed the importance of the market that has significant potential for Opel. The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding represents a strategic milestone as we continue to expand our international footprint beyond Europe,said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel Automobile GmbH. "Our ambition is to make Opel's German engineering expertise and mobility solutions accessible to even more customers around the world. Today's agreement lays the foundation for long-term cooperation with our Algerian partners and reinforces our shared ambitions to create sustainable value. The project will support the development of Algeria's automotive ecosystem while creating the required local production capacity for Opel."