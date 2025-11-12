Opel Combo Electric: Compact Van Available With bott Conversion

- Perfectly prepared: bott's load securing system makes the Combo suitable for a wide range of applications and installation options
- Durable: Robust, precisely fitting components ensure a long service life
- Economical: Integrated pricing thanks to the expertise of specialists in preparation, installation, and delivery directly from the factory
Cooperation between Opel and bott = Maximum Cost-Effectiveness for Customers
bott is a leading international provider of in-vehicle, working and operating equipment, especially for light commercial vehicles – making the company the perfect partner for Opel to further expand its range of best-selling commercial vehicles bearing the Blitz emblem. When vans like the Combo Electric are subjected to particularly demanding conditions in daily work, whether used for deliveries, workshops, or by tradespeople, bott comes into play. The experts ensure that the cargo space of the Combo and similar models becomes even more robust and durable – with TÜV-certified fastening systems and installations compliant with DIN standards.
A moisture-resistant, 12-millimetre-thick birch plywood floor forms the basis for the special load securing system. A non-slip resin film coating in the bott finish is applied to the top surface, while aluminium edge protection is installed in the door areas. T-nuts in the floor allow for the easy retrofitting of systems such as a bott vario3 vehicle racking system.
The UV-resistant vario protect-light interior wall cladding protects against corrosion, impacts and chemicals and is easy to clean should liquids or the like leak from transport containers. At the same time, Opel and bott are taking the ‘Greenovation’ approach into account, as the 4-millimetre-thick lining is made of recyclable polypropylene. The load securing basis is completed by a case with various lashing straps including hook and clamp or ratchet, load securing pads, case holder and much more.
Since the entire system is designed to be extremely lightweight at around 30 kilogrammes despite its durability, Combo Electric drivers do not have to make any compromises when loading. The battery-electric Opel transporter offers up to 4.4 m3 of load volume and can carry up to around 750 kilogrammes.
bott's load securing preparation not only increases tidiness and safety in the vehicle and enables efficient work at any location – it is above all economical for customers. This is because the conversion can be carried out directly from the factory or via authorised Opel dealers on request and is available as a practical one-invoice transaction. A cooperation that is worthwhile for tradespeople in several respects – professional, simple and time- and cost-saving.