Opel Cars from Eisenach: Foundation Stone of the Plant Laid 35 Years ago

Success story: Opel was one of the first car manufacturers to be active in the then new federal states after German reunification

Continuous development: Eisenach plant synonymous for precision ‘made in Germany’

Top quality from Thuringia today: New Opel Grandland is produced in Eisenach

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

Anniversary in Thuringia: At the site where the newcurrently drives off the assembly line, everything was still under construction in the early 1990s. 35 years ago – exactly on February 7, 1991 – the foundation stone for one of the most modern automobile plants in Europe was laid in Eisenach. In this way, those responsible back then created the basis for the production of numerous successful Opel models in the middle of the newly reunified Germany. Since last year, the Grandland, which is electrified in every variant, has been leaving the production halls – making it not only a top-quality SUV ‘made in Germany’, but also a true Eisenacher.Opel's connection to Eisenach goes back much longer than 35 years. Opel made its first appearance on site 125 years ago: Wilhelm Opel, the second oldest son of Adam Opel, was a founding member of the Association of German Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (VDMI), which was founded in Eisenach in January 1901 and eventually became today's Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).Another similarity that connects the traditional automotive location in Thuringia and Opel in Rüsselsheim early on: The former Eisenach automobile plant and Opel are pioneers of motor vehicle manufacturing in Germany. In both companies, the first ‘motor cars’ were built as early as in the late 1890s.In this respect, the brand's direct involvement in Eisenach in 1990, the year of reunification, was only logical. In March 1990, the Opel-AWE-Planungs-Gesellschaft was founded to develop the cooperation between the former automobile plant Eisenach (AWE) and Opel; only two days after the official reunification, on October 5, 1990, to be precise, the first Opel Vectra rolled off the production line in an AWE factory. Four months later, on February 7, 1991, the foundation stone was laid for the new factory.Over the past decades, bestsellers such as Opel Corsa and Opel Astra have left the Eisenach production halls. Meanwhile, the site has continuously developed, and the plant was named the most modern and productive automotive production facility in Europe.For the new Opel Grandland, further investments of €130 million have been made in recent years. The plant underwent the biggest transformation in its history before the launch of the new Grandland. Thanks to the latest modernisation and further development, a wide variety of state-of-the-art and resource-saving drivetrains can be produced on the same production line. Today, all variants of the, from theandto the battery-electricand the first all-electric all-wheel-drive Opel, theare produced here.