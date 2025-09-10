Opel Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid: The Efficient Allrounder for Job and Family

Now on display: Stylish compact class bestseller takes centre stage at IAA Mobility 2025

On just one tank of fuel: Astra Sports Tourer covers distance of more than 1,200 kilometres

Full choice of powertrains: From battery-electric to plug-in hybrid and hybrid with 48-volt technology to efficient combustion engines

Plenty of flexible space: Travel with up to five people or 1,634 litres of loading capacity

Made in Germany: Designed, engineered and built at Opel’s headquarters in Rüsselsheim

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

As a sporty, elegant company car, a comfortable, flexible leisure estate or a highly efficient ‘long-distance champion’ – themeets virtually all professional and family requirements. The compact class bestseller recently demonstrated its outstanding efficiency by covering more than 1,200 kilometres under real traffic conditions – without refuelling! Now, the long-distance herocan be seen at the IAA Mobility in Munich. From today, trade visitors can take a closer look at it at theA system output of 107 kW (145 hp) and a fuel tank volume of 52 litres – these were the prerequisites that the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid had for its. Then the Opel test drivers set off on a route of about 106 kilometres in the Rhine-Main area, starting and ending in Rüsselsheim. The result after more than 11 laps, which the compact estate completed over two days on motorways as well as on country roads and small village streets, heading through the rush hours and stop-and-go traffic, was astonishing: The Astra Sports Tourer had driven more than 1,200 kilometres without refuelling, with an average fuel consumption of just 4.3 litres per 100 kilometres and around 345 kilometres covered purely electrically thanks to its 48-volt hybrid technology, all at an average speed of 61 km/h, typical for everyday driving.However, it did not stop at internal testing, and so the editorial team of the TV magazine VOXindependently checked whether the Astra Sports Tourer could repeat such an extraordinary performance. And yes – it could! The TV testers drove the estate from Munich to Sylt, averaging around 17 km/h faster than Opel’s internal tests and covering a total of 1,154 kilometres – also on just one tank of fuel! This makes the Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid a real long-distance hero.But it is not just as a hybrid with 48-volt technology that the Astra Sports Tourer really comes into its own. Customers have the full choice, because the current Astra generation offers alike no other model in the Opel portfolio. Battery-electric, as a, as a hybrid with 48-volt technology or with a highly efficient combustion engine – Astra Sports Tourer drivers can choose the efficient alternative that best suits their requirements and lifestyle without having to compromise.The Astra Sports Tourer Electric is the perfect example for this. The battery-electric compact class bestseller accelerates to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds, and it can reach a top speed of 170 km/h. Driver and passengers in the Astra Sports Tourer Electric can travel up to 413 kilometres (according to WLTP) locally emissions-free without stopping, and choose from the three drive modes Eco, Normal and Sport. Even when the battery-electric Astra needs to be recharged, this only means a short ‘pit stop’ at a charging point. The all-electric car can be charged to 80 per cent of the battery capacity in around 30 minutes at a 100 kW direct current fast charging station.The Astra Sports Tourer Electric also shows that it is a real all-rounder that combines sporty styling with locally emissions-free driving with its: Even with the rear seats up, the luggage compartment of the compact class estate offers 516 litres of cargo volume – with the seats folded down, the capacity of the all-electric car increases to up to 1,553 litres. And as a hybrid or with a combustion engine, the variable rear compartment of the Astra Sports Tourer offers even up to 1,634 litres of storage space. Thus, not only numerous suitcases and work utensils, but also more voluminous items such as transport boxes can be comfortably accommodated, pleasantly easy to load via the 60-centimetre-low loading sill.The entire journey in the Astra Sports Tourer is just as pleasant as accessing the boot – according to the motto: Take a seat, enjoy the drive and get out again after hours in a relaxed manner. This is ensured by ten-way adjustable ergonomicwith electro-pneumatic lumbar support, massage function, seat ventilation and heating for the driver and front passenger. Elsewhere, the optional electriccreates a light and airy atmosphere with the best views of the sky, even from the second row. And in darkness or adverse weather conditions, Astra Sports Tourer drivers can have a relaxed journey thanks to the glare-free Intelli-Lux Pixel light. Finally, the ten-inch colour touchscreen or voice-activated multimedia navigation system ensures drivers to arrive at their destination without detours, while their own compatible smartphone can be charged wirelessly in the centre console.With all these qualities, the Astra Sports Tourer – designed, engineered and manufactured at Opel's headquarters in Rüsselsheim – is ideal as a prestigious business vehicle as well as a practical and durable family and leisure hero – flexible, comfortable and, in every variant, highly economical and efficient.