OMG! GSE: The Opel Booths at the IAA Mobility 2025

RACE, DRIVE, PLAY: Opel booth at the Open Space reflects the high-performance character of the all-electric GSE newcomers

Focus on world premieres: Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo and new Opel Mokka GSE can be experienced at the IAA Summit as well as at the Open Space booth

Digital and real worlds merge: Visitors can drive the latest concept car at Odeonsplatz for the first time in the Gran Turismo 7 racing simulator

This is the unique feeling evoked by the new all-electric models of Opel's high-performance GSE label – and this is exactly what visitors will experience at the Opel booths at thein Munich from September 8 to 14. At both the IAA Summit and the Open Space in the city centre, the brand with the Blitz will be all about high speed, battery-electric power and emotions this year. This is already demonstrated by the two world premieres, theand thewhich the manufacturer will present live to the media for the first time in Hall B3, Stand B20, at the IAA Summit on September 8. Thanks to optically floating yellow and white cubes, they will be staged in a modern and electrifying way.In the following days, the latest Opel concept car and the new battery-electric production vehicles as well as the next all-electric rally car, the, will also attract attention at the Open Space, Stand OP340, at Odeonsplatz. Opel also provides all important information about the brand’s booths, vehicles and locations at the IAA Mobility on the official200 square metres of pure power and emotion – this is what the Opel presence in Munich's city centre at Odeonsplatz promises. The booth will be an absolute eye-catcher, as its design is based on the energetic ‘OMG!’ campaign, with which Opel is currently promoting the upcoming GSE models.RACE, DRIVE and PLAY are the focus of the IAA Mobility days. ‘RACE’ will be embodied on site by the Mokka GSE Rally prototype, ‘DRIVE’ by the production Mokka GSE, which customers will soon be able to drive themselves. ‘PLAY’, as the third pillar of the OMG! GSE experience at the Opel stand at Odeonsplatz, will be filled with life by the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. The name of the newcomer speaks for itself as the extraordinary show car merges the digital and real worlds for the first time. Visitors to Munich will have the exclusive opportunity to be the first to experience the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo live and drive it in one of the world's premier racing simulators – a special version of Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony created for Opel at the IAA.The exciting cooperation with Polyphony is also reflected in the Opel booth, which is kept in an energetic yellow and white. Visitors are greeted by an impressive cube with a side length of around 14.5 metres and a height of 7.5 metres in a yellow ‘pixel look’, made of semi-transparent Plexiglas. The cube visually radiates the powerful GSE energy and makes a clear statement in the cityscape at the transition from Ludwigstraße to Odeonsplatz. Inside, Opel GSE fans and all interested parties will find optically floating cubes that put the vehicles in the spotlight. The centre is marked by a screen cube that also functions as a light box. It ensures that the ‘star’ of Opel's presence, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, shines in the right light. The colours, materials and surfaces used are in harmony with the concept car.To ensure that visitors can experience the unique OMG! GSE feeling and learn more about the characteristic German and Opel engineering, expertise and precision in development and manufacturing, Opel has created a ‘GSE Tech Lab Holobox’ especially for the Open Space both. The avatar of a racing driver helps bring the GSE technology to life with its stories – exciting, entertaining and with a high level of expertise. For example, it will provide interesting engineering facts about ‘RACE’, will talk about ‘DRIVE’ and as a hobby gamer it will explain ‘PLAY’. To this end, technical components of the vehicles will be visualised via 3D holography, and special GSE wheels and the characteristic performance seats will be on display at the booth. This allows visitors to dive deep into the technologies that make the high-performance GSE models unique and experience them from every angle.At the front of Opel's presence in the city of Munich, gamers and hobby drivers can finally test their own high-speed racing skills and drive the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo in a special version of Gran Turismo 7 – of course while sitting in actual GSE Performance seats. They have the chance to win exclusive prizes – provided they post the best lap times. These are also digitally displayed daily on the screen cube above the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo.With its entire appearance at this year's IAA Mobility – at the IAA Summit as well as at the Open Space – Opel is underlining its dedication to technological precision, high-performance and an electrified automotive future that is fun and arouses emotions. In this way, visitors can experience ‘OMG! GSE’ for themselves. More information is available on the official