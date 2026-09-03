New Opel Corsa GSE: Electrifying Resurrection of the ‘Hot Hatch’

Power aplenty: 207 kW (281 hp) and 345 Nm of torque

No other production Opel accelerates faster: From 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds 1

Hot, hotter, hot hatch design: GSE-specific front and rear, 18-inch wheels, Alcon high-performance brake system, performance seats, yellow seatbelts, digital displays with performance data and much more

Back to the future: Corsa GSE revives the tradition of sporty Corsa models

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The new all-electriccompetition vehicle, therally car for the road and the breathtaking high-performance: 2025 marked the resurrection of the highly dynamic GSE models. In 2026, Opel will once again expand the electrifying driving pleasure for everyone – with the new. The new high-performance variant oftakes the sporty GSi genes of the first Corsa generation into the future – pulsating, exciting and fully electric. The most powerful production Corsa of all time to date is now ready to order and will celebrate its exhibition premiere at thein October.The Opel Corsa GSE brings the sporty genes of previous Corsa generations back to life. As a GSi, the Corsa A already thrilled fans of highly dynamic small cars who wanted to experience driving pleasure and performance. With the new Corsa GSE, Opel returns to the market of real ‘hot hatches’ and charges it with even more emotion, excitement, performance and all-electric driving pleasure. Because that's exactly what GSE stands for: Grand Sport Electric!Opel has already shown that battery-electric peak performance should not only be reserved for customers in the luxury segment with the introduction of the Mokka GSE last year. And in the same way, the new Corsa GSE makes a clear statement with its performance figures. With 207 kW (281 hp) and 345 Newton metres, the newcomer will offer just as much electric power as the current. At the same time, however, the Corsa GSE becomes even more dynamic. With an acceleration of just 5.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, the high-performance Corsa pushes its driver into the GSE sports seat more vehemently than any other current Opel production model. It reaches its top speed at 180 km/hCorsa GSE drivers can choose from three different driving modes: In ‘Sport’ mode, the electric car is tuned for pure performance and calls up full power with its special ‘racetrack’-optimised calibration; in ‘Normal’ mode it delivers 170 kW (231 hp) and a sporty set-up design, the top speed of up to 180 km/his also possible, and in ‘Eco’ all settings are trimmed for the greatest possible efficiency; here the top speed is 150 km/h. The new Corsa GSE stores its energy in a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery (51 kWh usable capacity). In order to ensure long-term, reliable sporty driving pleasure, the engineers have also adapted the temperature management system for the battery to the high GSE requirements.Sophisticated technology also contributes to the exceptional performance, handling stability and direct feedback: the Corsa GSE has front-wheel drive with Torsen-multi-plate limited-slip differential and a lowered sports chassis with specifically designed axles, anti-roll bars and hydraulic bump stops. GSE-optimised steering and pedal tuning underlines the highly dynamic driving experience. And if necessary, four-piston performance brakes ensure immediate deceleration from high speeds. Furthermore, with the active sport sound, developed in Rüsselsheim exclusively for the new Corsa GSE, Opel ensures that highly dynamic performance becomes audible too. Depending on acceleration and speed, the Corsa GSE adapts its sound characteristics to the driving experience at any given moment.The new Corsa GSE also confidently displays its performance. While the well-known variants of the current Corsa generation already have a dynamic design, the ‘hot hatch’ also visually emphasises its high-performance claim down to the last detail with the GSE-specific front apron immediately catching the eye. Just like the rear, it is even sharper than in the other model variants. This is ensured, among other things, by the characteristic black trim and inserts in the lower part of the vehicle and on the wide wheel arches, which contrasts with the contour white shimmering paintwork. The black roof and the black rear spoiler reinforce this effect.With sporty 18-inch rims and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 215/40 R18 tyres the new Corsa GSE boasts an uncompromising stance. Under the striking rims in a three-spoke design, the yellow Alcon brake calipers with clearly visible GSE lettering are eye-catchers. This high-performance look is also underlined by the specific GSE abbreviation on the sides of the vehicle.The bold GSE design is also reflected in the interior. Here, the ‘hot hatch’ idea comes back to life – as a reminiscence of the sporty models of the Corsa A generation and at the same time interpreted in a modern and forward-looking way. The driver and front passenger sit on performance seats with Alcantara applications and integrated head restraints with GSE logo, which evoke memories with covers in a black, grey and yellow chequered pattern. Bright yellow seatbelts form a strong contrast. The highest quality is also conveyed by the Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel and door inserts, the armrest with yellow stitching and the instrument panel with GSE logo against a silver-grey background. Acceleration and braking commands are given via the aluminium sports pedals. Further specific interior trim options complete the offer for the Corsa GSE.The necessary information is transmitted to the driver by the digital driver information display, which can be personalised in many ways, and the central 10-inch colour touchscreen. This contains GSE performance data, G-force display, acceleration values, battery management data and much more. The displays were also designed in the typical GSE style. The new Corsa GSE is characterised by a technically high-quality and highly dynamic design down to the smallest detail, both inside and out.In addition, the Corsa GSE is equipped with numerous technology and comfort details that are as convenient as they are practical. The repertoire includes features ranging from heated seats and steering wheel to the 180-degree reversing camera, navigation system, adaptive cruise control and the Keyless Entry & Start system to the, which not only allows the everyday athlete to be charged, but can also be used to supply external devices from e-bikes to electric grills with energy directly from the vehicle's battery.All this shows that the new Corsa GSE is not a car that simply takes fans from A to B. It is a fully electric and at the same time practical ‘hot hatch’ that touches the soul and delivers a real OMG! GSE feeling.