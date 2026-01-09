New Opel Astra Celebrates World Premiere at Brussels Motor Show

Stunning debut: Opel CEO Florian Huettl and Opel Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann present the new Astra and Astra Sports Tourer

Sharper, more modern, further: New Astra with illuminated Opel Blitz and Opel Compass, Intelli-Lux HD light and up to 454 km electric range (WLTP 1 )

Top seller: Opel Corsa Germany's most popular small car for the fifth year in a row

Wide range: Opel Mokka GSE, Grandland Electric AWD, Frontera Electric and high-performance study Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo on display in Hall 5

Opel CEO Florian Huettl opened today's Opel press conference at the Brussels Motor Show with a brief look back before eying a successful new year for the brand with the Blitz. "2025 was a great year for Opel with numerous highlights and 2026 will be even more exciting," said Huettl. And he kept his word: Together with Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann, he unveiled theand the. The latest evolution of the compact class bestseller from Rüsselsheim is celebrating its world premiere at the first automotive exhibition of the year – sharper, more modern and more radiant than ever.In addition, Huettl had more good news: The bestsellingonce again topped the registration statistics in Germany in 2025, and with the renewed trio ofand, Opel is well positioned in the SUV segment. However, the undisputed star at the Opel booth in Hall 5 of the Brussels Expo today and until January 18 is the new Opel Astra."The new Astra marks the next step in our 90-year history of the compact class and once again brings innovative features to the segment," said Florian Huettl at the presentation. One of them is the class-leading Intelli-Lux HD light, which was developed by the engineers in Rüsselsheim and is now also used in the new Astra and Astra Sports Tourer. More than 50,000 elements in the headlights ensure that "the road, traffic signs, obstacles and pedestrians are all lit up with breathtaking precision without dazzling other drivers," said Rebecca Reinermann. Light is also the decisive element when it comes to the character of the brand face. This is how the Opel Vizor has been further developed: The Opel Blitz and the Opel Compass signature are both permanently illuminated for the first time."Light instead of external chrome elements – which the Astra does not use at all – is an important step on our sustainability journey," continued Reinermann. This approach also extends to the interior design. All seats are made from 100 per cent recycled materials. Drivers and passengers can therefore enjoy both a resource-saving and comfortable drive. Because even from the entry-level variant, the patented Intelli-Seats with ergonomic recess in the middle come as standard.Another customer benefit: "We offer a wide range of drive alternatives for the new Astra, from the efficient combustion engine to the 48-volt hybrid and plug-in hybrid to the all-electric version – which now offers even more range than before with up to 454 kilometres in accordance with WLTP," said Reinermann.Opel CEO Huettl confirmed how well the all-electric new Opel models are received by customers: "Around one out of three Grandland and Frontera ordered is battery electric." This also contributes to the growing order intake at Opel in recent months.In addition to the new Astra and Astra Sports Tourer, numerous other electric models are on show at the Opel booth in Hall 5. These include the currently fastest battery-electric production Opel and 2025winner thejust like the first all-electric Opel all-wheel-drive vehicleand the Extended Range variant of theOnce again, the high-performanceconcept car that merges the digital with the real world and at the same time underlines Opel's commitment to the important small car segment will turn heads. According to the latest registration statistics from the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the current Corsa – also on site in Brussels – has now been Germany's best-selling small car for five years in a row. In addition, it was once again the most popular small car in the UK in 2025.