Mobile Power Source: New Opel Astra and Further Opel Models Offer V2L Technology

Vehicle-to-load: Charge and power external devices easily using the battery of the Opel Astra Electric, Grandland Electric, Mokka Electric, Corsa Electric and Combo Electric

Electric freedom: No more need for a power socket for e-bikes or electric barbecues

‘Electric All In’1: Opel makes the switch to electric mobility easy

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Thelooks sharper and more modern than ever. Furthermore, the all-electric compact class car offers a host of technologies that promise even greater comfort and practicality. One of these is. Thanks to this technology, a power socket is no longer needed to power or charge external devices – the energy comes directly from the battery of the Astra Electric and. Elsewhere, drivers of other Opel models can also take advantage of the V2L system. Passenger cars ranging from the electricvariants and theandright through to theare also equipped with the integrated bidirectional charging unit.For those looking to drive fully electrically – and therefore locally emissions-free – the new Opel Astra Electric and the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric are the perfect match. The 115 kW (156 PS) battery-electric compact saloon, equipped with a 58 kWh battery (55 kW usable capacity), now offers a locally emissions-free range of up to 454 kilometres (WLTP) – meaning Astra Electric drivers can travel around 35 kilometres further than before between charging stops.Once drivers arrive at their destination, the car can now also serve as a power source if needed. Whereas the on-board charger was previously used solely to charge the electric car, the vehicle-integrated unit – now capable of bidirectional charging as standard – also functions as a mobile power source. This allows, for example, devices such as e-bikes to be charged at a campsite, or the electric barbecue to be powered by the vehicle battery with up to 3.6 kW. And if people want to vacuum clean the interior, they no longer need a cordless model. They can simply connect the vacuum cleaner cable to the car – and that’s it! All this works via a special V2L adapter, which is connected to the Astra Electric’s charging port and provides a domestic socket on for external devices. The adapter is available from Opel accessories.The new Opel Astra Electric, as well as the electric versions of the top-of-the-range Opel Grandland SUV and even the practical Opel Combo Electric family van, come with an 11 kW three-phase bidirectional on-board charger as standard. But drivers of smaller Opel models need not miss out on the added comfort and practical benefits either. Opel is gradually rolling out the range to other passenger cars. The stylish Opel Mokka Electric and the 115 kW (156 PS) version of the best-selling Corsa Electric small car already come with vehicle-to-load capability, too. Both models are equipped with a single-phase (7.4 kW) bidirectional on-board charger as standard, and the three-phase (11 kW) integrated charging unit is available as an option for €700 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany). In the new everyday sports car and, the, however, the more powerful on-board charger is already part of the standard equipment.In order to give electromobility a further boost, Opel is making it even easier and more attractive for customers – starting with the purchase of a vehicle. Because anyone who buys a battery-electric model such as the new Opel Astra Electric or the Mokka GSE now will receive numerous services at the same time with ‘Electric All In’. For example, services such as an eProWallbox Move for fast charging at home, e-routes functions and eight years of mobile charging and roadside assistanceas well as a battery warranty are already included.