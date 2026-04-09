Mobile Power Source: New Opel Astra and Further Opel Models Offer V2L Technology

- Vehicle-to-load: Charge and power external devices easily using the battery of the Opel Astra Electric, Grandland Electric, Mokka Electric, Corsa Electric and Combo Electric
- Electric freedom: No more need for a power socket for e-bikes or electric barbecues
- ‘Electric All In’1: Opel makes the switch to electric mobility easy
Combined values for Opel Grandland Electric according to WLTP2: Energy consumption 17.8-18.6 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
Combined values for Opel Mokka GSE according to WLTP2: Energy consumption 18.5 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
Combined values for Opel Mokka Electric according to WLTP2: Energy consumption 15.6 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
Combined values for Opel Corsa Electric with 115 kW (156 hp) according to WLTP2: Energy consumption 14.2-14.5 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
Combined values for Opel Combo Electric according to WLTP2: Energy consumption 18.7 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
The new Opel Astra Electric looks sharper and more modern than ever. Furthermore, the all-electric compact class car offers a host of technologies that promise even greater comfort and practicality. One of these is V2L – vehicle-to-load. Thanks to this technology, a power socket is no longer needed to power or charge external devices – the energy comes directly from the battery of the Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric. Elsewhere, drivers of other Opel models can also take advantage of the V2L system. Passenger cars ranging from the electric Grandland variants and the Mokka Electric and Corsa Electric right through to the Combo Electric are also equipped with the integrated bidirectional charging unit.
All-electric freedom of mobility: New Astra Electric drives further and offers more
For those looking to drive fully electrically – and therefore locally emissions-free – the new Opel Astra Electric and the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric are the perfect match. The 115 kW (156 PS) battery-electric compact saloon, equipped with a 58 kWh battery (55 kW usable capacity), now offers a locally emissions-free range of up to 454 kilometres (WLTP3) – meaning Astra Electric drivers can travel around 35 kilometres further than before between charging stops.
Once drivers arrive at their destination, the car can now also serve as a power source if needed. Whereas the on-board charger was previously used solely to charge the electric car, the vehicle-integrated unit – now capable of bidirectional charging as standard – also functions as a mobile power source. This allows, for example, devices such as e-bikes to be charged at a campsite, or the electric barbecue to be powered by the vehicle battery with up to 3.6 kW. And if people want to vacuum clean the interior, they no longer need a cordless model. They can simply connect the vacuum cleaner cable to the car – and that’s it! All this works via a special V2L adapter, which is connected to the Astra Electric’s charging port and provides a domestic socket on for external devices. The adapter is available from Opel accessories.
The new Opel Astra Electric, as well as the electric versions of the top-of-the-range Opel Grandland SUV and even the practical Opel Combo Electric family van, come with an 11 kW three-phase bidirectional on-board charger as standard. But drivers of smaller Opel models need not miss out on the added comfort and practical benefits either. Opel is gradually rolling out the range to other passenger cars. The stylish Opel Mokka Electric and the 115 kW (156 PS) version of the best-selling Corsa Electric small car already come with vehicle-to-load capability, too. Both models are equipped with a single-phase (7.4 kW) bidirectional on-board charger as standard, and the three-phase (11 kW) integrated charging unit is available as an option for €700 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany). In the new everyday sports car and ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’ winner4, the Mokka GSE, however, the more powerful on-board charger is already part of the standard equipment.
‘Electric All In’1: E-services included for affordable electric mobility
In order to give electromobility a further boost, Opel is making it even easier and more attractive for customers – starting with the purchase of a vehicle. Because anyone who buys a battery-electric model such as the new Opel Astra Electric or the Mokka GSE now will receive numerous services at the same time with ‘Electric All In’1. For example, services such as an eProWallbox Move for fast charging at home, e-routes functions and eight years of mobile charging and roadside assistance5 as well as a battery warranty are already included.
[1] Offer for private customers when purchasing a new fully electric passenger car from participating Opel partners in Germany by June 30, 2026.
[2] A vehicle's values not only depend on the vehicle's efficient use of fuel, but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.
[3] Range values determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.
[4] AUTO BILD issue 47/2025 and BILD am SONNTAG issue 47/2025, category ‘Small Cars’.
[5] Eight years of roadside and mobile charging assistance; mobile charging assistance up to three times a year.