- Contract signature: Opel CEO Florian Huettl and Leapmotor Global CEO Zhu Jiangming seal official cooperation
- FaSTLane 2030 implementation: New vehicle serves as a pioneer for efficient global collaboration
- New Opel C-SUV: To be made at the Corsa plant in Zaragoza, Spain
“This agreement marks an important milestone in Opel’s growth and electrification strategy,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “Innovation requires the courage to take new paths. By bringing together the engineering capabilities in Rüsselsheim and Hangzhou, we are building a bridge between two strong technology ecosystems and combining the best of both worlds. This forward-looking approach to co-development brings together speed, technological strength and engineering expertise to create a highly attractive new Opel C-SUV for our customers.”
"This project shows us how two companies from different parts of the world can, around a shared vision, leverage their respective strengths and achieve mutual complementarity: bringing advanced electric mobility to more people, and together building that future in Europe and beyond," said Zhu Jiangming, Leapmotor Founder and CEO.
The new Opel C-SUV will enable the German manufacturer to take a major strategic step forward in terms of electrification and scaling in the shortest possible time. Sales are expected to start in 2028 with the newcomer complementing the current SUV range consisting of the Mokka, Frontera and Grandland. The new vehicle will use core components from Leapmotor, combined with Opel’s signature design, cabin ergonomic, chassis engineering as well as advanced lighting and seating technology. Simultaneously, the newcomer will benefit from the efficient Stellantis production network in Europe: It will be built in Zaragoza, Spain, the traditional home of the bestselling Opel Corsa and the award-winning Corsa GSE.