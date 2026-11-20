Contract signature: Opel CEO Florian Huettl and Leapmotor Global CEO Zhu Jiangming seal official cooperation

FaSTLane 2030 implementation: New vehicle serves as a pioneer for efficient global collaboration

New Opel C-SUV: To be made at the Corsa plant in Zaragoza, Spain

Opel and Leapmotor have taken the next major step in their cooperation. Opel CEO Florian Huettl and Leapmotor Global CEO Zhu Jiangming signed the official cooperation agreement for the new entry into the C-SUV segment, thus adding further momentum to the already ongoing development of the newcomer in the joint project hubs in Rüsselsheim, Germany and Hangzhou, China. The development of the new Opel C-SUV is part of the partnership between Stellantis and Leapmotor, which is one element of the2030 strategic growth plan.“This agreement marks an important milestone in Opel’s growth and electrification strategy,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “Innovation requires the courage to take new paths. By bringing together the engineering capabilities in Rüsselsheim and Hangzhou, we are building a bridge between two strong technology ecosystems and combining the best of both worlds. This forward-looking approach to co-development brings together speed, technological strength and engineering expertise to create a highly attractive new Opel C-SUV for our customers.”"This project shows us how two companies from different parts of the world can, around a shared vision, leverage their respective strengths and achieve mutual complementarity: bringing advanced electric mobility to more people, and together building that future in Europe and beyond," said Zhu Jiangming, Leapmotor Founder and CEO.The new Opel C-SUV will enable the German manufacturer to take a major strategic step forward in terms of electrification and scaling in the shortest possible time. Sales are expected to start in 2028 with the newcomer complementing the current SUV range consisting of theand. The new vehicle will use core components from Leapmotor, combined with Opel’s signature design, cabin ergonomic, chassis engineering as well asand. Simultaneously, the newcomer will benefit from the efficient Stellantis production network in Europe: It will be built in Zaragoza, Spain, the traditional home of the bestsellingand the