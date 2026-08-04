Major Career Leap: Théo Pourchaire to Race for Opel Works Team in Formula E

Now official: Opel GSE Formula E Team signs French rising star for Formula E debut

A perfect match: F2 champion takes on new GEN4 race car generation, delivering performance between Formula 2 and Formula 1

A proven talent pathway: Promoting young talent has always been a cornerstone of Opel Motorsport

Pourchaire: “Joining Formula E with Opel is the biggest step in my single-seater career so far”

Opel has signed Théo Pourchaire as its first regular driver for theand its entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. For the 22-year-old Frenchman, it marks the biggest step of his single-seater career to date. As the GEN4 era of Formula E redefines the demands of electric motorsport, Opel has secured one of the most outstanding young talents in formula racing.“It feels great to be joining the Opel GSE Formula E Team and the Opel family – an iconic brand with a rich racing history which is now making a name for itself in the World Championship,” said Théo Pourchaire. The Frenchman is relishing the challenge ahead while already setting clear objectives: “It’s the next step in my career and the biggest single-seater opportunity I’ve had so far. The new GEN4 generation is a perfect fit for my transition from Formula 2: more power, all-wheel drive and incredible acceleration – that’s exactly the kind of car I love. I want to learn, continue developing further and I will give my all from day one to ensure Opel succeeds.”Ahead of the coming season, Théo Pourchaire will focus on development work with the Opel GSE 27FE prototype and its preparation for the competition. Test-bench work, simulator sessions and test drives form an integral part of the process. “We have a clear plan, and we are working through it,” said Jörg Schrott, Team Principal of the Opel GSE Formula E Team. The focus will then switch to Opel’s Formula E debut, which begins with the opening two races of the season in Saudi Arabia on December 18 and 19, 2026.Despite his young age, Théo Pourchaire joins Opel with an impressive track record. His greatest successes to date include winning the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship, the ADAC Formula 4 title in 2019 and victory in the junior classification of the French Formula 4 series in 2018. In addition to his achievements in single-seater racing, Pourchaire has also impressed in the FIA World Endurance Championship further showcasing his versatility and ability to perform at the highest level of international motorsport.As a development driver and member of the group-wide ‘Young Drivers Programme’, Pourchaire has been involved in the development of the new GEN4 car from the outset. With permanent all-wheel drive, over 800 hp and the most powerful acceleration he has ever experienced, the Opel GSE 27FE represents the logical next step for the FIA Formula 2 champion in terms of both ambition and performance.“We are delighted to officially welcome Théo to the Opel GSE Formula E Team. We have been watching him for a long time and are impressed by his performance, maturity and fresh approach. Théo belongs to a generation of racing drivers who’s technical understanding, speed, adaptability and work ethic are perfectly suited to the new GEN4 era of electric motorsport,” said Jörg Schrott. “Théo has consistently demonstrated in the junior categories that he can win races and secure titles. That is exactly the mindset we need in our cockpit.”Théo Pourchaire, Jörg Schrott and his team have already spent their first days working together both on the track and in the simulator. “It was immediately clear how well he fits into our team, both professionally and personally,” said Schrott. “Théo gives very clear feedback, learns quickly, stays calm even in new situations and, at the same time, has the ambition to keep improving. What’s more, his fresh approach means he fits in very well with the Opel team. We’re convinced that Théo, with his personality, will be a very important part of our Formula E project.”In March, Opel announced that it would enter the Formula E World Championship with its own works team, set to begin at the start of next season. Théo Pourchaire is the first of two lead drivers to compete for the Opel GSE Formula E Team. The team also includes, who is involved in the project as a test and development driver, both in the simulator and during test drives, whilst gaining valuable experience in the world of Formula E.Thefeatures 21 races over 13 weekends and events across four continents. From a German and Opel perspective, the highlight will be the home race in Berlin on May 8 and 9, 2027.Opel Motorsport has always stood for more than success at both professional and grassroots levels. Promoting talent is also – and in particular – a fundamental and successful part of the motorsport activities of the brand with the Blitz. By signing Théo Pourchaire, Opel is reinforcing its commitment to systematically developing the next generation of motorsport talent.