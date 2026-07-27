“Made for Fun”: Opel Opens a New Chapter in Its “Yes, of Corsa” Campaign

German precision meets driving fun: Opel Corsa takes on the ultimate test – a rollercoaster ride packed with technology, dynamism and emotions

Stylish, modern, expressive: Corsa also available as a YES special edition, with innovative technologies, a wide range of drives and soon as Corsa GSE

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Aerodynamic design? Yes, of Corsa. The streamlined silhouette, distinctive lines and coupé-inspired profile show that the Corsa is engineered for dynamism down to the finest detail.

The streamlined silhouette, distinctive lines and coupé-inspired profile show that the Corsa is engineered for dynamism down to the finest detail. Bi-tone colour? Yes, of Corsa. Throughout the rollercoaster ride, the Corsa shows off its distinctive look – whether in grey and black or as the striking Corsa YES special edition in Koral Orange with a contrasting black roof.

Throughout the rollercoaster ride, the Corsa shows off its distinctive look – whether in grey and black or as the striking special edition in Koral Orange with a contrasting black roof. Intelligent lighting? Yes, of Corsa. As soon as it enters a tunnel, the Corsa activates the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux technology, which Opel offers across its range – from the top-of-the-line Grandland SUV to the compact class bestseller Astra and right down to the small car – smart, precise and ready for every curve.

“Yes, of Corsa” – what began three years ago as a catchy campaign slogan has become an integral part of’s communication. The statement captures exactly whatstands for: coolness, driving fun and practicality for everyday use. Opel is now launching the next phase of the “Yes, of Corsa” campaign – with even more energy, light-heartedness and driving enjoyment. The campaign shows how fresh design, modern technologies and German engineering come together to create a driving experience that is simply great fun. The newsums this up perfectly:“‘Three years after its launch, ‘Yes, of Corsa’ is now synonymous throughout Europe with that unmistakable Corsa feeling. And that is exactly what we are building on now. The new campaign takes customers behind the scenes of the final validation tests for our Corsa – in an extraordinary rollercoaster setting. In doing so, we are demonstrating what really matters: uncompromising quality for maximum driving enjoyment,” said Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing at Opel and Vauxhall.Get in, fasten your seatbelt, close the doors – and the wild ride begins: In the hero spot for the new campaign, the Corsa drives along a spectacular rollercoaster track. Soaring steeply upwards, then hurtling back down – while the driver remains completely composed and the Corsa showcases its core strengths: precise handling, striking design and modern technologies.With its pace and light-heartedness, the new advertising spot sums up what makes the Opel Corsa so special: safety, emotion and driving pleasure from the very first second.The new “Yes, of Corsa – Made for Fun” campaign is currently being rolled out across Europe, with a phased launch in individual markets. It is running across multiple channels – on TV as well as online video, print adverts and digital out-of-home screens, right through to social stories, reels and short-form content snippets.“Yes, of Corsa” has boosted the Corsa with an image of coolness, light-heartedness and driving pleasure right from the start. With “Opel Corsa – Made for Fun”, Opel is now taking this idea one step further and showing just how versatile driving enjoyment can be: fully electric, as a hybrid or with a classic internal combustion engine. Opel will provide further proof of this later this year with the new battery-electric. With 207 kW (281 hp), 245 Newton metres of torque and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds, it will bring true high-performance character to the small car segment. In short: “Opel Corsa – Made for Fun!”