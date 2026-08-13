In Tune With the Times: The Multi-Millionaire Opel Astra F Turns 35

Highly successful: Astra F Opel’s top seller so far with 4.13 million units produced

Perfect for the demands of the 1990s: Pioneering safety systems, spacious interior and environmental compatibility

Innovations: ‘Multi Info Display’, ‘Clean Air System’ and electronic traction control

State-of-the-art compact class today: New Astra offers a wide range of powertrains, cutting-edge technologies and a high level of comfort

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Emotional design, cutting-edge technologies and comfort, and precision down to the last detail: these are just a few of the features that customers expect from a modern compact-class car – and the newoffers them all. The range of innovations extends from the latest generation of theand standardto athat meet every need while being mindful of the environment. What is reflected today in the latest versions of the Opel Astra bestseller beganwith the first generation of the compact-class model namedWhen the Opel Astra F made its debut in 1991, the world was undergoing change – politically and socially, as well as in terms of growing environmental awareness. This presented a challenging task for car manufacturers: on the one hand, their vehicles were expected to emit fewer pollutants and reduce fuel consumption; on the other, they had to meet customers’ rising expectations regarding comfort.The seventh generation of Opel’s compact model totally embodied this spirit of change. It not only came with a new name – Astra, like its British Vauxhall stablemate – but also a wealth of newly developed safety systems. Compared to its predecessor, the Astra F offered considerably more interior space on a similarly sized exterior footprint. It also placed great emphasis on environmental compatibility thanks to the use of recyclable materials. Car buyers were mightily impressed by these attributes. With Opel producing around 4.13 million units between 1991 and 1997, the Astra F is the brand’s bestselling model so far.The model range of the Astra F catered for every taste. Customers had the choice of different petrol and diesel engines, the four-cylinder power units all boasting state-of-the-art exhaust gas after-treatment systems. While the 1.4, 1.6, 1.8 and 2.0-litre petrol engines were equipped with a three-way catalytic converter, the 1.7-litre diesel featured a newly developed oxidation catalyst.The first variants delivered to dealerships in autumn 1991 were the five-door hatchback, the five-door Caravan estate and the sporty Astra GSi. Available exclusively as a three-door ‘hot hatch’, the top-of-the-line GSi offered a choice of 85 kW (115 hp) or 110 kW (150 hp) 2.0-litre engines, the latter with 16 valves and dual overhead camshafts. The four-door notchback arrived in spring 1992, followed one year later by the Astra convertible, made by Italian coachbuilder Bertone.The high standard of the Astra F’s safety package marked a major step forward in the compact class. The Opel Safety System comprised, among others, dual steel bars in the doors for side impact protection, supportive ramps in the seats to prevent submarining under the safety belt and front seat belt tensioners that reduced forward movement of the seat occupant’s body in the event of a frontal collision. Passive safety increased still further in 1994, when Opel made ‘full-size’ driver and front passenger airbags standard.‘Full size’ also applied to the model’s passenger compartment. In comparison to the Kadett E, Opel’s engineers endowed the Astra F with much more interior space, for example, by placing the windscreen 74 millimetres further forward and increasing headroom and knee room by up to 50 millimetres. Despite the newfound spaciousness, the Astra F retained the high aerodynamic efficiency, with a drag coefficient of the GSi as low as 0.30 cD.In addition to high safety and roominess, environmental compatibility lay at the heart of the Astra F’s construction. Much of the instrument panel, interior trim, seats and centre console were made of polypropylene, for which Opel had developed an innovative resource-efficient recycling process. Other parts, such as the bumper supports and wheel arch linings, were themselves already made of recycled material.Safety and the environment were not the only areas of innovation on the Astra F. The ‘Multi-Info Display’ at the top of the centre console was a world first, combining the displays for the radio, on-board computer and check control all within the driver’s field of vision. The new model was also the first in the compact class with a ‘Clean Air System’ that protected the occupants from pollen, dust and dirt particles, while the GSi 16V was the first car with electronic traction control in the Astra’s market segment.With its advanced technologies, the Astra F also provided a powerful and reliable platform for motorsport across Europe. In 1993, Opel went on to win the manufacturers’ world championship in the very first season of the ‘FIA Cup for Manufacturers of Touring Cars (2-litre)’. And in 1997, an Opel Astra GSi 16V secured victory in Group N at the Veedol Endurance Cup at the Nürburgring in Germany.Furthermore, the Astra F also served as an innovation platform for alternative propulsion systems. The all-electric ‘Astra Impuls III’ demonstrated its effectiveness during large-scale testing on the Baltic island of Rügen. Ten prototypes covered a total of 350,000 kilometres between 1993 and 1997. Five were powered by a 45 kW (61 hp) nickel-cadmium battery, the remainder by a 42 kW (57 hp) sodium nickel-chloride battery. All ten Astra Impuls III models were fitted with a three-phase asynchronous motor. The Astra Impuls III had a top speed of 120 km/h and a maximum range of 150 kilometres. From 1997 to 1999, Opel finally expanded the large-scale testing when the Impuls III vehicles were in operation in the cities of Aachen, Maastricht and Liège.The Astra F is the bestselling Opel to date. New safety systems, interior roominess and environmental compatibility were three of its highlights. The model successfully addressed subjects that were important to consumers in the early 1990s and brought many innovations to its market segment. The seventh generation of Opel’s compact car (and the first to bear the ‘Astra’ nameplate) thus was truly in tune with the times.This role is now fulfilled by the latest generation of the compact-class bestseller. The new Opel Astra – designed, engineered and built at Opel’s headquarters in Rüsselsheim – is crisper, bolder andthan ever. The new Astra Electric, for example, now enables up to 454 kilometres (according to WLTP) between individual charging stops. In addition, the drivetrain of the plug-in hybrid has also been further developed so that the purely electric and thus locally emissions-free range could be increased. Both drives are part of the comprehensive range of powertrains, which also offers customers a choice of efficient hybrid and diesel alternatives – tailor-made for all needs and every application.Added to this are numerous innovative technologies delivering an inspiring design as well as the highest levels of comfort and safety. The highlights of the new appearance include the illuminated Opel Blitz emblem on the front – a first for the Astra –, the adaptive, glare-freewith over 50,000 pixels and dynamic light animations and the standardwith ergonomic recess. Meanwhile, the developers and designers have remained true to Opel’s sustainability approach: the interior of the new Astra Sports Tourer features many recycled materials. So the latest Astra, too, is once again right at the cutting edge when it reaches customers.