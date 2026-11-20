Six sessions, 18 hours: Opel GSE 27FE completes its first official test within the full Formula E field

Racetrack meeting point: More than 80 Spanish Opel dealers along the track, Sophia Flörsch chauffeurs guests in the Opel Mokka GSE

Next stop Mexico City: Vehicles and equipment go straight to the season opener on January 16

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Mission accomplished: With the final test day on Friday, thecompleted its first official pre-season test for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. In six sessions totalling 18 hours, thedrove side by side with all other teams in the championship at the Circuito del Jarama near Madrid.andcompleted an extensive test programme, including simulations of the two new race formats E-Prix and E-PrixUnleashed. The team made a statement on Wednesday afternoon: In the first race simulation of the week, which was held in the rain and with a safety car phase, Mitch Evans was in the lead. Even more important than any snapshot for the team is the insights gained from all three test days.For Opel, the week was much more than a test. Eight months after the official announcement of the Formula E entry on the sidelines of the Madrid E-Prix, the brand returned to the place where it all began – this time with its own race car on the track. Jarama also marks the beginning of a new era for Formula E: for the first time, the GEN4 cars were used and gave a preview of the upcoming season. Opel also used the test to meet with more than 80 dealers from Spain, who experienced the team and the Opel GSE 27FE up close., test and development driver for the Opel GSE Formula E Team, gave guests a feeling of electric performance: she drove guests around the track in the, demonstrating how closely Opel's racetrack activities are linked to serial production models.Vehicles and equipment of the Opel GSE Formula E Team will go directly from Jarama to Mexico City. Thewill start there at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on January 16 – marking the first Formula E race in Opel's history.For Jörg Schrott, after months of preparation in the wind tunnel, the simulator, and on the test bench, Jarama was the first real comparison with the competition. “This week, we tested under very different conditions, both dry and wet, and completed our first race simulations. These are experiences you simply can't gain in private test drives,” said the Opel Motorsport Director and Team Principal of the Opel GSE Formula E Team. “Times are secondary, but of course it's great to see that we are in the mix. Even more important is that our team has grown closer together, we have improved our processes and found a lot of potential. We are taking a huge amount away from this week. Now we will analyse everything calmly and optimise it purposefully. And one thing I can say: It felt great to spend this whole week in the middle of the Formula E family."Mitch Evans brought experience from ten Formula E seasons into the test week and was an important partner for the engineers with his feedback. “We collected a lot of data, especially since our team worked together as a complete racing team for the first time this week,” said the New Zealander. “We went through many different areas. The foundation is really strong; now it's time to fine-tune, both operationally and in performance, so that we are ready in Mexico. And when I see how tight the field is, it's clear that it is going to be intense. That's exactly what I'm looking forward to.”Théo Pourchaire experienced his first pre-season test in Formula E in Jarama. The rookie used the six sessions to cover kilometres and get used to driving in the full field. “I enjoyed the whole week. So much was new to me, from the official photo shoot to the race simulations with all the cars on track,” said the Frenchman. “It was a great experience and further increased my anticipation for the start of the season. Sportingly, we did everything possible to be as well prepared as possible for Mexico. It was hard work, but with the mechanics, the engineers, and the whole team, it was also a lot of fun.”