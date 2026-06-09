Handball Hattrick: Opel Becomes Official Sponsor of 2027 IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Germany

Official World Championship automotive partner: Opel will electrify audience, teams and venues at the Handball World Championship in January 2027

Next step: Opel expands its commitment to professional handball with World Cup partnership

Energetic: Opel models such as new Astra, Astra Sports Tourer, Grandland, Mokka GSE and Corsa GSE will cause a stir at the venues

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Opel and the International Handball Federation (IHF) have announced that the German manufacturer will be the official sponsor of the 2027 IHF Men’s Handball World Championship in Germany. Opel is thus extending its commitment to handball after recently confirming that it will become a– both women's and men's – from July 1, 2026. At the same time, Opel will be the new title sponsor of the strongest handball league in the world, which will be officially named ‘Opel Handball-Bundesliga’. The agreement with the IHF was brokered by the sports rights and marketing agency SPORTFIVE.“As a German manufacturer, we are proud to support the Handball World Championship in our home country as a key player. We are already looking forward to exciting games, a great atmosphere and the possibility of presenting Opel to a global fan community. This agreement represents the third pillar in our commitment to handball, and we look forward to playing our part in making the World Championship an unforgettable event,” said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.Dr Hassan Moustafa, President of the International Handball Federation (IHF) affirmed: “We are delighted to welcome Opel as an official partner of the International Handball Federation. This partnership brings together two names that share a deep commitment to performance and a passion for reaching new heights. Opel is a brand with a proud heritage, a big and bold history behind it and a creative vision for the future, qualities that resonate strongly with everything handball stands for. Together, we look forward to taking our sport to new audiences and creating experiences that will leave a lasting impression on the handball family around the world.”“With Opel, we are welcoming a strong event partner that supports the IHF Handball World Championships not only in terms of brand presence, but also operationally. As the official automotive partner, Opel will make a significant contribution to the smooth delivery of the tournament by providing shuttle services in Germany. This partnership is a strong example of integrated engagements that effectively combine brand visibility, functionality, and event excellence”, said Robert Müller von Vultejus, Chief Growth Officer at SPORTFIVE.The 30IHF Handball World Championship in Germany is one of the highlights on the 2027 sporting calendar. Opel will be present across all venues as the official mobility partner – modern, sporty and just as inspiring as the handball sport itself. This claim is also embodied by the newand, designed, developed and built at the headquarters in Rüsselsheim, and the top-of-the-lineSUV produced in Eisenach, as well as the new high-performance GSE models. With its hot new ‘everyday sports cars’and the upcoming, Opel is proving how electric, sporty driving pleasure arouses pure emotions.The commitment to the Handball World Championship is also underlined by the comprehensive logo presence and the promotion areas at all venues. The raffle of highly sought-after tickets, backstage tours and broad customer activation via the Opel dealers complement the diverse activities.The fact that the combination of sportiness, maximum precision and enthusiasm characterises both the models and Opel as a whole is shown by the manufacturer's continuous commitment to professional sports as a cooperation partner and as an active participant, which dates back to the early years of the company.While the manufacturer has established itself in rally and circuit racing with many successes since the 1970s, the brand has increasingly come to the fore as a strong partner in ball sports since the 1980s. For example, Opel was a sponsor of the 1986 Football World Cup in Mexico, 1994 in the USA and 1998 in France, as well as the 1988, 1992 and 1996 European Football Championships. In the same period up to the World Team Championships in 2000, Opel was the main sponsor of the German Table Tennis Federation. And for the 1990 Men's Handball World Championship, the car manufacturer was the main and jersey sponsor of the German national team.The upcoming Handball World Championship, which will be played under the slogan ‘Where handball is alive’ will take place from January 13 to 31, 2027. The opening match will be played in Munich. Elsewhere, the 32 participating teams will compete for the World Championship title in the arenas of Stuttgart, Kiel, Magdeburg and Hanover before the grand finale will take place in Cologne. Germany will host the IHF Men's World Championship for the eighth time. The three-time world champions last lifted the trophy in 2007 when they also hosted the tournament.