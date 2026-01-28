‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’ and more

- Title-winning year: Opel’s SUV range impresses customers and experts alike in 2025
- Prestigious: Mokka GSE wins ‘Golden Steering Wheel’ as ‘Best Small Car’1
- Innovative technology: Award for adaptive Intelli-Lux HD light in Grandland
Combined values for Opel Grandland Electric Long Range according to WLTP2: energy consumption 18.6 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
Combined values for Opel Grandland Electric AWD according to WLTP2: energy consumption 17.9 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
For Opel, 2025 was clearly about ‘OMG! GSE’: goosebumps, speed and electric emotions. This was demonstrated above all by the new Opel Mokka GSE. Right from the start, since its world premiere at IAA Mobility in Munich, it has been convincing experts and customers alike, resulting in its victory in the ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’1 awards. But that is not all: further international awards from last year prove how well the completely revamped Opel SUV trio of Mokka, Grandland and Frontera has been received. The design of the newcomers has been recognised, as have the pioneering technologies that make driving more relaxed and safer.
New Mokka GSE: ‘Golden Steering Wheel’1 for fastest all-electric production Opel
In spring 2025, the new Mokka arrived at dealerships, more stylish, more modern and in fresh colours. But the next highlight followed shortly afterwards. In early summer, Opel unveiled the new Opel Mokka GSE Rally. The next-generation battery-electric rally car boasts a powerful 207 kW (281 hp) and 345 Newton metres of torque and will be the first competition vehicle developed according to FIA’s new eRally5 regulations. But Opel executives and engineers went even further: they wanted everyone to experience this rally feeling for themselves – and literally bring it to the road with the new Opel Mokka GSE. Just as powerful as its rally counterpart and with a top speed of 200 km/h, the Mokka GSE, which has been available to order since its world premiere at IAA Mobility 2025, is the fastest all-electric production Opel to date. Only a few weeks later, this bold decision was rewarded and the new Opel Mokka GSE was named ‘Best Small Car’ receiving the ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’1.
Elsewhere, the compact SUV impresses with its stylish design not only as a high-performance electric vehicle, but in every variant. This was also confirmed by the readers of the German magazine auto motor und sport. They voted the Opel Mokka ‘Best Design Innovation 2025’ in the ‘Small SUV/Crossover’ category at the 25th ‘autonis’ awards.
Opel Grandland: Top SUV receives DVN Award for pioneering Intelli-Lux HD light
Another equally impressive model is the Opel Grandland. After being named ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2024’3 winner a year ahead of the Mokka GSE, the top-of-the-line SUV continued to collect awards in 2025. Among other things, the Grandland set new standards with its pioneering, glare-free Intelli-Lux HD lighting. For the first time, the system has more than 50,000 elements, enabling high-resolution, precise light distribution that always reacts appropriate to the situation without dazzling others. And thanks to new functions, the light intensity is adjusted on wet roads and traffic signs appearing on the streets so that the driver's eyes are also protected. This innovative strength has been confirmed by the expert community at Driving Vision News. In the ‘Best Front Lamps’ category, the Opel Grandland and Intelli-Lux HD light have been awarded the prestigious DVN Award 2025.
Furthermore, the Grandland's battery-electric drive concept has been also convincing – even before the top-of-the-line SUV officially hit the market as Grandland Electric Long Range with up to 694 kilometres of locally emissions-free range (WLTP4) and as the brand's first all-electric all-wheel drive model. As early as in May, the Grandland Electric was named ‘Best EV Medium SUV’ at the ‘Great British Fleet Awards 2025’ in the UK. The reasoning of the jury was clear stating that the model combined exemplary practicality with outstanding electrical technology, thus meeting the requirements of modern fleets. And the SUV from Eisenach is off to a great start in 2026, continuing its winning streak. Just a few days ago, it was named ‘Medium Car of the Year’ at the British ‘Company Car & Van Awards’.
Opel Frontera: The affordable, family-friendly SUV with space for up to seven people
The third member of the trio, the Opel Frontera, is also celebrated across borders. The practical, family-friendly and affordable SUV, which is electrified in every variant, offers particularly good value for money with innovative features such as comfortable Intelli seats, a smartphone station and space for up to seven people. This has also been recognised by the jury members of the ‘News UK Motor Awards 2025’. They voted the Frontera ‘Value Car of the Year’ and praised the brand's commitment to making electric mobility accessible to all. But that is not all: in Croatia, the Frontera was recently named ‘Car of the Year 2025’ and at the ‘Test the Best 2025’ awards by Auto Bild Bulgaria, it won the ‘Best Compact SUV’ title just a few days ago. This makes 2025 an all-round successful start for the electrifying new SUV trio of Opel Grandland, Frontera and Mokka, which will continue this success in 2026.
[1] AUTO BILD issue 47/2025 and BILD am SONNTAG issue 47/2025, category ‘Small Cars’.
[2] The values of a vehicle depend not only on the efficient use of fuel by the vehicle, but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.
[3] AUTO BILD edition 46/2024 and BILD am SONNTAG edition 45/2024, category ‘Best car under €50,000’.
[4] The stated range was determined using the WLTP test procedures (Regulation (EC) No. 715/2007 and Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range may vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular personal driving style, route conditions, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning as well as thermal preconditioning.