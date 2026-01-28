‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’ and more

Title-winning year: Opel’s SUV range impresses customers and experts alike in 2025

Prestigious: Mokka GSE wins 'Golden Steering Wheel' as 'Best Small Car'

Innovative technology: Award for adaptive Intelli-Lux HD light in Grandland

For Opel, 2025 was clearly about ‘OMG! GSE’:oosebumps,peed and electricmotions. This was demonstrated above all by the new. Right from the start, since itsin Munich, it has been convincing experts and customers alike, resulting in its victory in the ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2025’awards. But that is not all: further international awards from last year prove how well the completely revamped Opel SUV trio ofandhas been received. The design of the newcomers has been recognised, as have the pioneering technologies that make driving more relaxed and safer.In spring 2025, the new Mokka arrived at dealerships, more stylish, more modern and in fresh colours. But the next highlight followed shortly afterwards. In early summer, Opel unveiled the new. The next-generation battery-electric rally car boasts a powerful 207 kW (281 hp) and 345 Newton metres of torque and will be the first competition vehicle developed according to FIA’s new eRally5 regulations. But Opel executives and engineers went even further: they wanted everyone to experience this rally feeling for themselves – and literally bring it to the road with the new. Just as powerful as its rally counterpart and with a top speed of 200 km/h, the Mokka GSE, which has been available to order since its world premiere at IAA Mobility 2025, is the fastest all-electric production Opel to date. Only a few weeks later, this bold decision was rewarded and the new Opel Mokka GSE was named ‘Best Small Car’ receiving theElsewhere, the compact SUV impresses with its stylish design not only as a high-performance electric vehicle, but in every variant. This was also confirmed by the readers of the German magazine. They voted the Opel Mokkain the ‘Small SUV/Crossover’ category at the 25‘autonis’ awards.Another equally impressive model is the. After being namedwinner a year ahead of the Mokka GSE, the top-of-the-line SUV continued to collect awards in 2025. Among other things, the Grandland set new standards with its pioneering, glare-free Intelli-Lux HD lighting. For the first time, the system has more than 50,000 elements, enabling high-resolution, precise light distribution that always reacts appropriate to the situation without dazzling others. And thanks to new functions, the light intensity is adjusted on wet roads and traffic signs appearing on the streets so that the driver's eyes are also protected. This innovative strength has been confirmed by the expert community at. In the ‘Best Front Lamps’ category, the Opel Grandland and Intelli-Lux HD light have been awarded the prestigiousFurthermore, the Grandland's battery-electric drive concept has been also convincing – even before the top-of-the-line SUV officially hit the market aswith up to 694 kilometres of locally emissions-free range (WLTP) and as the brand's. As early as in May, the Grandland Electric was namedat the ‘Great British Fleet Awards 2025’ in the UK. The reasoning of the jury was clear stating that the model combined exemplary practicality with outstanding electrical technology, thus meeting the requirements of modern fleets. And the SUV from Eisenach is off to a great start in 2026, continuing its winning streak. Just a few days ago, it was namedat the British ‘Company Car & Van Awards’.The third member of the trio, the, is also celebrated across borders. The practical, family-friendly and affordable SUV, which is electrified in every variant, offers particularly good value for money with innovative features such as comfortable Intelli seats, a smartphone station and space for up to seven people. This has also been recognised by the jury members of the ‘News UK Motor Awards 2025’. They voted the Fronteraand praised the brand's commitment to making electric mobility accessible to all. But that is not all: in Croatia, the Frontera was recently named ‘Car of the Year 2025’ and at the ‘Test the Best 2025’ awards by, it won the ‘Best Compact SUV’ title just a few days ago. This makes 2025 an all-round successful start for the electrifying new SUV trio of Opel Grandland, Frontera and Mokka, which will continue this success in 2026.