For Children of all Ages: The Opel All-Rounders for Families

UNICEF World Children’s Day on November 20: Opel models offer the right solutions for a wide range of family needs

From compact-class bestseller to spacious MPV: Opel Astra Sports Tourer, Frontera, Grandland, Combo and Zafira combine practicality for everyday use with flexibility

More space for what matters: Clever interior layouts and modern technologies make both short and long journeys comfortable

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Whether it is the daily journey to nursery or school, a weekend getaway or a big holiday trip: families with children have very specific requirements when it comes to their car – and Opel offers the right models. Theanddemonstrate just how much flexibility, comfort and practicality modern family cars can offer. All five are true ‘space wonders’, boasting a host of practical solutions and cutting-edge technologies, and ensuring that every family member feels at home.serves as a global reminder of children’s rights and the importance of prioritising their needs and perspectives. November 20 marks the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. For Opel, this is a fitting occasion to turn its attention once again to family mobility – and to models that make everyday life easier, whether it is school, leisure, shopping or holidays.Theis a top-of-the-line SUV ‘made in Germany’. Designed and engineered at Opel's headquarters in Rüsselsheim and built in Eisenach, it offers innovative technologies fromwith more than 50,000 elements to the practical Pixel Box in the interior. Furthermore, the standardwith ergonomic feature offer outstanding comfort.Anyone looking to embark on long journeys will find the perfect offer with this SUV in two respects: on the one hand, the Grandland offers comfortable space for either five people or, depending on the variant, up to 1,645 litres of luggage; on the other hand, it has exceptional range. For example, the 170 kW (231 hp)offers a battery-electric – and therefore locally emissions-free – range of up to 691 kilometres (WLTP), while thecan cover well over 1,000 kilometres on a full tank and a fully recharged battery.Emotional design, clever technologies, maximum efficiency and, above all, proven practicality: the– alsothrough and through – impresses with its multitude of qualities. The range of innovations extends from the latest generation ofand standardto athat meet every need.However, an Astra Sports Tourer would not be a true Opel estate if it did not demonstrate its proven strengths as a versatile load-carrying champion. Among other things, it shines with a variably partitionable load compartment and a luggage capacity of up to 1,634 litres. Not only is there ample space for numerous suitcases and work equipment, but also for more voluminous items such as transport boxes, which are easy to load thanks to the around 60-centimetre low loading sill. And if skis or a sledge form part of the luggage, the rear seat backrests can be folded down flexibly in a 40:20:40 ratio. Thus, the loading length increases to 1.85 metres.The Opel all-rounders for large families impress with even more flexibility: Thestands out with its outstanding packaging and exemplary value for money. The newis available to order at a particularly attractive entry-level price of €21,990 (RRP including VAT in Germany) – more affordable than any other current Opel passenger car.This family-friendly SUV impresses not only with its robust design and clever solutions, but above all with its wide range of uses. Whether going on a family trip, heading off on holiday or simply doing a big shopping trip – the Frontera is the perfect companion for every task. This is ensured by a pleasantly airy interior and a load volume of up to around 1,600 litres. So everything you need to take on a long journey – from a small trolley bag to various suitcases and even a pushchair – fits into the SUV. And if the spacious SUV is needed for a shorter family trip, the Frontera is also available as a seven-seater variant. The two additional seats in the third row can be folded down individually, ensuring maximum flexibility here too.With thecustomers can choose from two vehicle lengths: The 4.41-metre-long version offers space for up to 5 people, while the 4.76-metre-long version (Combo XL) optionally accommodates up to 7 occupants in three rows. Depending on the seat configuration, the Combo XL has up to 4,000 litres of cargo volume (up to the roof). Particularly practical highlights include access to the cargo area via the window in the tailgate and the horizontally foldable passenger seat backrest.The largest passenger van in Opel's portfolio, the, is available in two lengths (4.98 metres and 5.33 metres) and can accommodate up to 9 people. It is even more relaxing in the rear with four independent, opposite-facing vis-à-vis seats, which make the Zafira particularly comfortable for longer holiday trips. Entry and exit to rows two and three is facilitated by sensor-controlled, electric sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle (GS trim). In addition, the MPV offers a load volume of up to 4,900 litres (in the XL version). Furthermore, the Zafira is only around 1.90 metres in height and is therefore suitable for most underground carparks.Families are as diverse as the journeys they make every day. With the Grandland, Frontera, Astra Sports Tourer, Combo and Zafira, Opel offers a range of vehicles to suit different space requirements, life stages and mobility needs. This allows families to choose the model and powertrain – from conventional to all-electric – that suits their personal everyday lives best.