‘Feel the made in Germany’: The campaign for the new Opel Astra

International campaign: Opel demonstrates how German engineering excellence emotionally comes to life in the compact class bestseller

Cinematic hero spot: Astra features turn into spectacular dream sequences

Designed, developed and made in Rüsselsheim: Astra showcases German precision and quality in every detail

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Thestands for what modern German engineering is all about today: emotional design, highest precision and uncompromising quality. It is precisely these values that Opel is now focusing on in a new, pan-European 360-degree campaign. Under the title ‘Feel the made in Germany’, Opel is showing how the compact class bestseller designed, developed and built in Rüsselsheim feels – not only rationally, but above all emotionally. The cross-mediais starting in Germany and other European markets tomorrow. It was creatively implemented in cooperation with Jung von Matt agency."The new Opel Astra embodies modern German engineering – precise and of the highest quality. It’s not just about technical specifications, but about quality that you can immediately feel and experience. Expressive design, exciting driving characteristics, a well-thought-out interior layout and impressive build quality – that's how 'Made in Germany' works. That's exactly what our new campaign gets to the heart of," said Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing at Opel and Vauxhall.Theproves what real quality can trigger in people. Painted in brilliant Klover Green metallic with a contrasting black roof, the vehicle convinces at first glance. At the front, the Opel Vizor, illuminated for the first time in the compact class model, attracts plenty of attention with the illuminated Opel Blitz. It is this first impression that fascinates. Even family man Paul cannot escape the effect of this moment. The new Astra Sports Tourer immediately makes you dream – not only because of its well-thought-out functionality, but also because of its emotional presence, which immediately inspires.Behind the clear, dynamic lines is a spatial concept that makes no compromises. With a loading area of over one metre in length and width and up to 1,634 litres of luggage compartment volume, the compact-class estate offers plenty of space for everything that accompanies everyday life. The family dog also jumps in effortlessly – ready for any ride that lies ahead of the passengers. And even before the journey begins, the attention to detail is evident. The precisely tuned sound of the closing door is an acoustic statement for engineering ‘Made in Germany’.This attention to detail continues in the technologies. With the latest-generation adaptive, glare-free– with over 50,000 pixels and dynamic light animations – Opel is redefining the standards in the compact class. This is complemented by standard, which are characterised by a special recess running in the middle of the seat, reducing pressure on the tailbone and thus further increasing well-being.The Astra Sports Tourer also impresses in terms of electric mobility: The all-electric variant now has a range of up to 445 kilometres (WLTP) and enables relaxed, locally emissions-free driving – even over longer distances.The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer thus combines design, innovation and everyday practicality in a new dimension. A vehicle that not only convinces with its characteristics, but also fires the imagination. And while Paul is still lingering in his thoughts, his wife brings him back to reality – with the simple question: "Can we go?" Because the new Astra Sports Tourer is ready. For every moment. For every trip.The TV spot for the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer, developed in cooperation with lead creative agency Jung von Matt, will be on display on all high-reach TV channels as well as online and on social media from April 24. In addition, the campaign with various motifs will also feature in print media and out-of-home formats.