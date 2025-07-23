Fastest All-electric Opel: Impressive Opel Mokka GSE Revealed

OMG! GSE: New Mokka GSE brings high-performance rally feeling to serial production

Peak power: 207 kW (280 hp), 345 Nm torque, 200 km/h top speed, from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds

GSE highlights: Mokka GSE Rally-inspired design plus special suspension and 20-inch wheels

High-performance, all-electric serial production models are what Opel has teased under theabbreviation. And the brand with the Blitz is once again keeping its promises: Opel recently announced that the, inspired by the prototype, will go into. Now Opel is showing the first pictures of the exciting high-performance model. The new Mokka GSE will be nothing less than the fastest battery-electric Opel – packed in a unique GSE and rally design and equipped with specific technology.“The new Mokka GSE brings motorsport energy to the streets. After five years pioneering in electric motorsport with the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, we have put our best engineering, power, and handling into a car made for daily thrills. With its striking design, sharp handling, and outstanding performance, the Mokka GSE is made to turn heads and thrill the driver. We can't wait to get it into the hands of our car loving community soon,” said Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing of Opel and Vauxhall.Above all, the new Opel Mokka GSE impresses with its strong performance. With a peak output of 207 kW (280 hp), the serial production electric car will be just as powerful as its motorsport counterpart. And with an immediate torque of 345 Newton meters, it accelerates just as uncompromisingly. From a standing start it can reach 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds – and with a top speed of 200 km/h, it will soon be the fastest all-electric Opel. Mokka GSE drivers can choose from three distinct drive modes: In ‘Sport’ mode, the electric car is set up for performance and delivers its full power; in ‘Normal’ mode it reaches up to 180 km/h and in ‘Eco’ all settings are trimmed for the greatest possible efficiency. The Mokka GSE stores its energy in a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery.Its kerb weight of less than 1.6 tonnes, which is exemplary for a battery-electric vehicle, and the sophisticated technology, which was also inspired by the rally prototype, also contribute to the exceptional performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has front-wheel drive with Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a chassis with specially designed axles and new double hydraulic shock absorbers. All high-voltage components of the standard Mokka GSE, such as the motor, inverter, battery or wiring harness, come from the Mokka GSE Rally. The steering system, chassis and brakes have also been designed to be particularly sporty and optimised thanks to Opel's experience in electric rallying.The new Mokka GSE also confidently conveys its ‘inner values’ to the outside world. While the well-known and successfulalready turns heads with its characteristic design,, new cockpit and top technologies, the new Opel Mokka GSE shows at first glance: It can be even faster and more exciting and emotional! GSE-specific inserts inspired by the rally prototype adorn the compact electric car on the front apron and at the rear. Safe contact with the road is ensured by the wheel-tyre combination specially developed for the Mokka GSE. The new aerodynamically optimised 20-inch alloy wheels combined with the Michelin Pilot Sport EV 225/40 R20 tyres are only available for the Mokka GSE at Opel. Within the strikingly designed rims in GSE design, the yellow GSE brake calipers stand out. And finally, the yellow and black GSE lettering on the front and sides make a further clear statement.This claim is also confirmed by the interior of the new Mokka GSE. Grey/black, white and yellow are the predominant colours. The driver and co-driver sit on special Alcantara GSE sports seats with integrated headrests, which optimally integrate the driver into the vehicle. A white line that extends across the centre of the covers and yellow stitching give the seats their characteristic look. Furthermore, Alcantara door inserts are further proof of the attention to detail. The steering system, which was newly developed for the Mokka GSE, and steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom, promise direct feedback while aluminium sports pedals await acceleration and braking commands.The necessary information is provided to the driver by the 10-inch digital driver information display that can be customised in many ways and the central colour touchscreen. This contains GSE performance data, G-force display, acceleration values, battery management data and much more. The displays were also designed in the typical GSE style. The new Mokka GSE is characterised by a technically high-quality and highly dynamic design down to the smallest detail, both inside and out.With all these components, the standard Mokka GSE will also deliver true OMG! GSE moments in everyday use in the future! Further information on the world premiere and market launch of the new Opel Mokka GSE will follow shortly.