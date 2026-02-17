Eye-catching: Opel Corsa YES Special Edition with Extra Features

Colourful statement: Special edition with exclusive Koral Orange paint and orange accents in the interior from €24,340 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Stylish YES benefits: Carbon black roof, 16-inch BiColour alloy wheels, digital displays and steering wheel made of vegan leather

Free choice: Battery-electric, hybrid or with efficient combustion engine

Serial success: Corsa Germany's best-selling small car for five years in a row

of the past five years is now becoming even more attractive: Opel is giving thespecial edition a new extraordinary paint job, which will make the bestseller an absolute eye-catcher, as well as equipping it with further extras as standard. The Corsa YES is now available in bright. In addition, the interior comes with colour-coordinated accents as well as other high-quality standard components from digital displays in every drive variant to the vegan leatherette steering wheel. Best of all, even with the extra features and the new metallic paintwork, the Corsa YES will not cost more than before. Opel customers can get into their own Corsa YES from prices starting at €24,340 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany)."Our Corsa is a customer favourite. Topping its segment for five consecutive years speaks for itself. This success is not least due to the fact that we continuously refresh the allure of the Corsa with new ideas. The best example of this is the new exclusive YES special edition with attractive extras and the eye-catching colour Koral Orange with matching exterior and interior design. With this, Corsa drivers can stand out from the crowd and make a statement," said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.With the exclusive Koral Orange metallic paint finish, the new Corsa YES turns heads from afar. The stylish appearance is underlined by the carbon-black roof and 16-inch alloy wheels in black and silver BiColour Diamond design. Elsewhere, the interior with the black ‘Banda’ seat cover in premium leather look creates a pleasant ambience. With orange stitching and stripes, it also continues the colour theme of the body. The same applies to other orange accents that run through the doors and instrument panel, as well as the black headliner.The steering wheel, which is flattened at the bottom and is covered with vegan artificial leather as standard in the YES special edition, also stands for comfort with sustainability. The multimedia infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen and 7-inch driving information display offers the best entertainment and connectivity. Unlike in other variants, the displays of the Corsa YES are now fully digital at all times – regardless of whether customers opt for a petrol, hybrid or all-electric and thus locally emissions-free drivetrain.Those who want to upgrade their Corsa YES even further, can opt for the comfort pack with electric parking brake (standard on Corsa Electric YES), middle armrest with storage compartment and two remote control keys for €150. Elsewhere, the new YES tech package with features such as the 130-degree reversing camera, the parking pilot for the front and rear, electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, the keyless start system ‘Keyless Start’ and much more ensures even more relaxed driving pleasure from €700. And for all those who prefer a slightly more discreet approach, the Corsa YES is also available in Eucalyptus Green – again with matching stitching, stripes and accents in the door and instrument panel – for an additional €700.