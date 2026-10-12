Exciting Look into the Future: Opel STX Concept and Opel GSE 27FE Celebrate World Premieres at the Paris Motor Show

Sports Tourer design of tomorrow: Opel CEO Florian Huettl, Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann and Vice President Design Mark Adams present visionary STX Concept

Epitome of GSE: GSE 27FE Formula E GEN4 race car in the final design

GSE experience for all: New Opel Corsa GSE and Astra GSE Line in Paris for the first time

Best future prospects: Four new Opel models by 2030 plus investments of more than one billion euros in Germany

Unique trade fair appearance: Until October 18, visitors can immerse themselves more deeply in the Opel world of German precision and high performance at booth A42 in hall 4

“It is an exciting time for Opel. After the successful launch of the Grandland, Mokka and Frontera, we are on course for growth,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl at today's Opel press conference of the Paris Motor Show. “We have an outstanding offer for our customers. At the same time, we are investing in our future, with investments of more than one billion euros and four new models by 2030,” announced Huettl.The vision for the future became very clear in the following minutes: The world premieres, which Huettl unveiled together with Opel Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann and Opel Vice President Design Mark Adams, stand for the next groundbreaking step in German engineering and high performance – the visionary Opel STX Concept and the Opel GSE 27FE Formula E GEN4 racing car.“The, orfor short, celebrate Sports Tourer history and reimagines this Opel favourite for a new generation,” said Huettl. It combines German engineering, emotional design and intelligent technologies in such a way that drivers and passengers experience the highest level of driving engagement. “It has an even bolder, more confident brand face with a more prominent Opel Vizor and a new light signature,” said Vice President Design Mark Adams. “The STX Concept represents the next ambitious and exciting step forward in Opel design.” At the same time, the visionary study combines technical and emotional styling with groundbreaking solutions that ensure better aerodynamics and efficiency. The STX Concept is not only a show car that presents modern design with innovative technology ideas, but also anticipates the visionary further development of the Sports Tourer and already carries elements of future Opel models.Just like the latest study from Rüsselsheim, the second Opel world premiere, theFormula E racing car, is also characterised by German engineering and precision combined with innovative technologies. “GSE is the most thrilling expression of Opel. We bring this spirit to life across three dimensions with Race, Drive and Play,” said Vice President Marketing Rebecca Reinermann.“Race means nothing less than that the GSE spirit comes to life on the racetrack – since its launch last year, we have achieved great success with the Mokka GSE Rally. Now, we take the ultimate next step – into Formula E,” said Reinermann. The Opel GSE 27FE is the race car for the GEN4 generation of the Formula E World Championship, which begins with the coming season – and it represents the epitome of the Opel GSE performance concept ‘Grand Sport Electric’. The high-performance electric vehicle has permanent all-wheel drive, offers over 800 hp of power, achieves a recuperation power of up to 700 kW and thus raises electric motorsport to a completely new level.Reinermann also showed how customers can experience GSE for themselves with the two other GSE pillars ‘Drive’ and ‘Play’. After the introduction of thelast year, thecelebrated its exhibition premiere in Paris. The hot hatch shines in the characteristic GSE design and offers emotion, excitement and high performance combined with all-electric driving excitement. With 207 kW (281 hp), 345 Newton metres of torque and 5.5 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, it is the most powerful Corsa to date and accelerates faster than any other current production Opel.And those who want to drive an Opel in the GSE design not only fully electrically, but independently of the drive variant, will be able to do so with the new GSE Line. To kick things off, the manufacturer presented thein Paris, which will be available from next spring.But GSE at Opel does not only take place on the race and rally track as well as on the road. “Car culture is no longer limited to the road. It happens online. In communities. And in games. – that's exactly what we mean by 'play',” said Reinermann. The ‘Pit Stop Experience’, developed in cooperation with GIANTX, combines performance, technology and gaming at the Opel booth. Inspired by the Opel Formula E programme, visitors can race on an exclusive digitaltrack. In interaction with theOpel is thus creating an appearance that spatially translates the further development and future of the German manufacturer.“We are on clear path for growth this year thanks to our great products and with our Formula E team we are taking GSE to the next level. The significant investments represent a clear commitment to Germany as an industrial location. We will introduce four new models by 2030 – including the next generation Astra. And the STX Concept shows a clear vision for the future design of our cars,” summarised Huettl.